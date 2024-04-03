03/04/2024 - 18:00

Vénissieux, 4 April 2024

BOOSTHEAT (FR001400IAM7 / ALBOO), a French industrial and software player in the field of energy efficiency, has announced its membership of the European Biogas Association in order to accelerate the penetration of its hybrid compression technology in the world of biogas production on a European scale.

I EBA, A LEADING PARTNER

The European Biogas Association (EBA) is a Brussels-based organisation representing the interests of the European biogas industry. Founded in 2009, it brings together companies, trade associations, research institutes and government organisations involved in the biogas sector.

The EBA's main missions include representing the interests of the industry to public authorities, promoting biogas, participating in the development of public policy, educating, and raising awareness, and supporting biogas research and innovation, promoting the development of new technologies and best practices for the industry.

In summary, the European Biogas Association plays a key role in the promotion and development of biogas in Europe, working towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy future.

By joining the EBA, BOOSTHEAT is giving its disruptive technology tremendous visibility and providing a solution to a sector in search of innovation. Joining the EBA is one more element in the realization of BOOSTHEAT's development activities in the methanisation sector in France and internationally.

I TECHNOLOGY TO MEET THE CHALLENGES OF BIOGAS PRODUCTION

Over the past few months, BOOSTHEAT has demonstrated the benefits of hybrid compression technology for significantly improving biogas recovery in anaerobic digestion plants. BOOSTHEAT has positioned itself in this market with a disruptive micro-cogeneration technology offering a much higher overall efficiency than conventional solutions, thanks to the free energy provided by the heat pump effect inherent in BOOSTHEAT compressor technology.

The technology developed by BOOSTHEAT offers 3 major advantages:

The primary energy required is supplied by the combustion of the biogas, so there is no loss in the energy chain, unlike with electrical energy. BOOSTHEAT technology helps to heat the anaerobic process, which must be kept at a constant 42°C during the anaerobic digestion cycle. Thanks to the 150% efficiency of the hybrid compressor, the operator reduces gas consumption compared with conventional boiler or cogeneration solutions, which have efficiencies of 90%. The operator guarantees 100% renewable primary energy, while electricity partly of fossil origin, by using the biogas produced by the methanisation process as fuel.

Thanks to these advantages, BOOSTHEAT announced last February that it had received a letter of intent from a French industrial player in the field of micro-methanisation to exploit the exceptional characteristics of its brand-new hybrid compressor.

Mieke Decorte, EBA's Technical Director, said: "The European Biogas Association welcomes BOOSTHEAT as a new member. In order to achieve carbon neutrality in the EU, biogas is a key vector for generating renewable energy.

Innovation will be crucial to unlock the full production potential of the industry and offer solutions to meet the challenges of the sector. The hybrid compression technology proposed by BOOSTHEAT represents an interesting solution to increase the efficiency and flexibility of anaerobic digestion (AD) plants, and underlines BOOSTHEAT's commitment to deliver cutting-edge innovations in the energy field."

Emilien Benhard, BOOSTHEAT's Director of Operations, added: "With its European scope, the EBA will play a decisive role in promoting our technology to European biogas players. With initial national industry support in this new market, we are optimistic about BOOSTHEAT's path to contribute to the biogas sector with our new hybrid compressor. We look forward to sharing future results, confirming the effectiveness and potential of our innovation for a greener and more sustainable economy on a European scale with the support of EBA."

* * *

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a player in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 families of patents, enabling significant optimization of energy consumption to move towards a reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAM7).

