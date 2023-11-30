30/11/2023 - 08:00

Vénissieux, November 30, 2023

BOOSTHEAT (FR001400IAM7 / ALBOO), a French industrial and software player in energy efficiency, unveils its latest roadmap with the announcement of a new proprietary and patented technological solution: the hybrid compression. This breakthrough solution should enable future industrial customers to boost the performance of their systems using this new technology, while reinforcing their energy independence.

I FURTHER PROGRESS ON THE ROADMAP

As announced early 2023, BOOSTHEAT has embarked on an operational turnaround strategy focusing on its two core businesses: "Thermal Compression Solutions (TCS)", based on the company's know-how and its 7 patent families, and "BOOSTHEAT Software Solutions & Services (S3)", based on its energy performance management software.

Last September, BOOSTHEAT S3 department unveiled the result of its work: ImpliciX, the brand-new software suite dedicated to facilitating industrial digital transition. Today, BOOSTHEAT unveils the progress made by its TCS division. Since beginning of the year, the teams have been working intensively on thermal compression technology, with three major objectives in mind:

compressor efficiency and simplifying design to be ready for industrialization with future partners. Demonstrating the effectiveness of the technology in new applications, such as cold production (successfully carried out during the summer of 2023).

the effectiveness of the technology in new applications, such as cold production (successfully carried out during the summer of 2023). Exploring the potential of thermal compression, making the most out of existing patents.

I HYBRID COMPRESSION: THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

This exploration has given rise to a latest-generation solution: the hybrid compressor. This innovative compressor uses a combination of thermal (by gas combustion, for example) and/or electrical energy to provide heating, cooling or electricity capacity in an efficient way and a high level of modulation.

This technology combines BOOSTHEAT's thermal compressor with a positive displacement compressor, creating a new compression system for primary energy hybridization.

This combination enables multiple operating modes, by mixing the two energy sources, depending on energy availability, requirements, and prices. This innovation opens a huge field of possibilities in terms of targeted applications (micro-cogeneration, production of thermal energy at very high temperatures, for example).

I ALIGNMENT WITH THE GEOPOLITICAL CONTEXT AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

Hybridization is more than just a technological progress, but also an economic benefit (enhanced performance), a boost to the ecological transition (energy mix) and an imperative necessity in today's geopolitical landscape.

In fact, world events mean that the availability and price of the 2 primary energy sources (gas and electricity) are highly volatile, while government aid measures are limited in scope (mainly households) and time. For manufacturers, this means in most cases, the inability to make short, medium, or long-term forecasts, especially if we take the impossibility of passing price fluctuation onto the finished product.

This is why hybridization, which gives the option of favoring one of the 2 primary energies at a given moment in time, while maintaining the system's output in line with needs, has become an essential solution for avoiding cost overruns and maintaining the performance of the proposed solution over time.

I RICH CALENDAR FOR 2024

With this major new potential for its compression technology, BOOSTHEAT sees many opportunities for 2024:

, the Company's objective is to present its hybrid compressor prototype in early 2024 to enter a demonstration phase to prove its performance and qualify its uses. In terms of research, BOOSTHEAT is determined to stay one step ahead of the 2050 carbon neutrality objective, by working on new primary energies such as biogas, biomethane and hydrogen.

BOOSTHEAT is determined to stay one step ahead of the 2050 carbon neutrality objective, by working on new primary energies such as biogas, biomethane and hydrogen. Finally, on the commercial front, BOOSTHEAT will be working on adding value to its solution, whether through co-development, licensing, or technology transfer, by targeting market segments in the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) sector, as well as in industrial applications.

* * *

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a player in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 families of patents, enabling significant optimization of energy consumption to move towards a reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAM7).

