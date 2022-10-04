04/10/2022 - 17:00

Vénissieux, 4 October 2022

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938/ALBOO), a French industrial player in energy efficiency, provides an update on its situation.

On 1 September 2022, BOOSTHEAT announced the opening of a pre-sale package. This procedure was put in place to provide a suitable legal framework for a prepared (total or partial) disposal of the company's assets and activities. A deadline for the submission of takeover bids was set for 28 September 2022 at 12:00.

The company indicates that it has received several expressions of interest that reinforce this approach.

To leave potential buyers enough time to materialise their interest, and also to be able to receive new expressions of interest, Eric Lambert, Managing Director of BOOSTHEAT, applied to the Commercial Court of Lyon to request the opening of a voluntary safeguard procedure for the company. This procedure was accepted on 4 October 2022 by the Commercial Court of Lyon, and marks the opening of the six-month observation period, during which BOOSTHEAT will be able to benefit from the freezing of its debts and thus preserve its cash flow. The safeguard procedure is aimed at companies that are not in suspension of payment and is a way of facilitating the company's reorganisation to enable it to maintain its economic activity and jobs, and to ensure the repayment of its debts.

The company recalls that it has suspended all of its non-essential activities in order to preserve its resources.

A new deadline for the submission of takeover bids has been set for 25 October 2022 at 12:00.

In this context, BOOSTHEAT announces the continued suspension of the listing of its shares.

BOOSTHEAT will continue to inform the market of all developments in the situation.

All information about BOOSTHEAT is available at

https://www.boostheat-group.com/en

