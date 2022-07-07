07/07/2022 - 08:20

Vénissieux, 7th July 2022

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938/ALBOO), a French energy efficiency manufacturer , reports on its cash position as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, BOOSTHEAT had a cash position of €1.6M, compared to €3.5M at the end of 2021. Drawings on the equity financing line set up in May 2021 with IRIS Capital have allowed to raise 1 M€ since the beginning of 2022. However, for the past few weeks, market conditions have severely limited the capacity for additional use.

At the same time, as announced during the 2021 annual results, the company is fully mobilized in the search for industrial, commercial, and financial partners and will keep the market informed of the evolution of its situation.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an

HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The

BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / [email protected]

ACTUS finance & communication – Serena Boni

Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / [email protected]

BOOSTHEAT – Sabrina Ferré

Tel: 09 82 99 16 13 / [email protected]