20/06/2022 - 08:00

Vénissieux, June 20, 2022

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938/ALBOO), a French energy efficiency manufacturer , is exhibiting its thermal compression technology in Wuppertal as part of the Solar Decathlon Europe (SDE) 2021/2022, which aims to advance the energy transition in urban quarters and thus to create livable and futureproof cities collectively. This is the first phase of the partnership already signed between BOOSTHEAT S.A., the University of Wuppertal and WSW Energie & Wasser AG, energy provider in Wuppertal, around the project "Living Lab.NRW"[1].

Eighteen university teams from eleven countries have qualified for the 2021/2022 edition of the SDE to present technically, architecturally, and socially appropriate solutions for the European cities of tomorrow. The teams have built their demonstration houses and the SOLAR DECATHLON EUROPE final, which is currently running until June 26, 2022, allows the public to see their achievements at the event site on Nordbahnstrasse in Wuppertal.

Eight of these houses will remain on site after the competition and will be integrated into the follow-up project "Living Lab. NRW", the central research and educational institution of North Rhine-Westphalia for climate-neutral building and sustainable urban living.

Most of them will be connected to a heating network, which will be the only source of heating.

I A THREE-PHASE PROGRAM WITH BOOSTHEAT THERMALLY DRIVE HEAT PUMP (TDHP) COMBINED WITH HYDROGEN FOR SPACE HEATING PURPOSES

At the cutting edge of renewable energy innovation, the BOOSTHEAT Thermally Driven Heat Pump will generate heat from the ambient air by means of the patented thermal compression, invented and manufactured by BOOSTHEAT. This central heating unit will supply up to 20kW to the local heat network which will be sufficient for the space heating of the eight highly insulated demonstration houses.

After this first phase of presenting the technology to the public, the second phase will begin this autumn as soon as the heat pump will be moved to the nearby place of installation and all the solutions are activated. The BOOSTHEAT Heat Pump will be powered by propane and combined with the renewable heat from the ambient air to heat the buildings.

The third phase foresees the use of hydrogen as the main fuel from 2023.

In this context, BOOSTHEAT has partnered with Promeos, designer and manufacturer of innovative burners, which, after having studied and confirmed the technical feasibility, is currently developing a specific burner adapted to BOOSTHEAT technology.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an

HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The

BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

[1] See press release of November 15, 2021