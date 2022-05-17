17/05/2022 - 17:45

Vénissieux, 17 May 2022

Boostheat (Euronext Paris - FR0011814938 - BOOST) the “Company”, a French industrial player in the fields of energy efficiency, announced the signature of an amendment to extend its equity financing line out to May 2023. This additional source of funding should enable the company to obtain the necessary resources to implement its business plan with the main objective being a return to the market for winter 2023-2024.

In accordance with the initial contract concluded with Iris Capital on May 20, 2021[1], the latter committed to financing BOOSTHEAT to the extent of €10m over a period of 12 months by subscribing a maximum of 4,000 bonds redeemable in new shares of the Issuer, for a nominal value of €2,500 each.

To date, this financing has only been used to the extent of €3m[2], the company having implemented a cost savings plan and alternative financing (bond financing for €5m with historic shareholders[3] and for an additional €3m with Holdigaz[4]).

In accordance with this amendment, the term of the commitment has been extended to 24 months, i.e. out to May 2023, to issue the remaining €7m without a minimum exchange volume condition on BOOSTHEAT shares. This 24-month period shall apply including in the event of renewal. The Company maintains the option to suspend, without penalties and reactive the drawdowns according to its needs, or even to terminate the financing line. The other provisions are unchanged and remain in force.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an

HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The

BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

*Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

