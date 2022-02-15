15/02/2022 - 17:50

Venissieux, February 15, 2022

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / ALBOO), a French industrial player in the field of energy efficiency, and the CETIAT (CEntre Technique des Industries Aérauliques et Thermiques) announced to have signed a one-year renewable collaboration contract to support the development of the BOOSTHEAT Thermally Drived Heat Pump (TDHP) in various applications. A second measurement campaign was completed in mid-January and confirms the technical improvement path pursued by BOOSTHEAT as well as the efficiency of its heat pump in Domestic Hot Water (DHW) applications.

The collaboration contract signed with CETIAT perfectly illustrates BOOSTHEAT's commitment to work with expert partners from its ecosystem and to set up a regular validation process of its heat pump performance by an independent laboratory.

Indeed, not only will BOOSTHEAT benefit from regular measurement campaigns of its heat pump performance by an independent and recognized laboratory, but CETIAT's expertise will also contribute to the interpretation of the tested products' performance in order to accelerate their development. Finally, CETIAT will support BOOSTHEAT in the design and the improvement of its internal test laboratories in Venissieux.

This contract formalizes a process started a few months ago that has already resulted in two campaigns to measure the performance of the BOOSTHEAT thermal heat pump. During the second campaign at CETIAT, BOOSTHEAT presented a version of its heat pump specifically adapted to the production of hot water at high temperatures (≥65°C) for collective or tertiary buildings. Initial tests show a GUE efficiency of 148% for A7W15-65 conditions and 171% for A25W15-65, confirming the clear interest of thermal compression for such applications.

Since then, the company has initiated discussions with several leading operating companies to validate these performance levels in real-life conditions.

Éric LAMBERT, CEO of BOOSTHEAT, states:

« I am particularly pleased to be founding this collaboration today, at the heart of the performance measurement of our products, near Lyon, with CETIAT whose expertise is internationally recognized. Our roadmap is moving forward according to plan... Not only is BOOSTHEAT today taking an essential step in its structuring as an "extended" company, but the latest performance measurements confirm the relevance to explore new targeted applications for our heat pump. »

Bernard BRANDON, CEO of CETIAT, states:

« This collaboration is fully in line with our mission to support our manufacturers, to enable the French HVAC industry to improve the reliability and speed up the development and marketing of innovative solutions. »

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an

HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The

BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

For more information on BOOSTHEAT, visit www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT CETIAT

Founded in 1960, CETIAT supports industrial innovation from the design to the development of processes and products. With a real mission of general interest, CETIAT is an organization of studies, tests, calibrations and training, which plays today a crucial role to reinforce the competitiveness of the French industrial sector. It has developed, over the years, state-of-the-art tools for testing, relevant diagnostics, reliable measurements, and innovative expertise, to determine with precision the air handling, thermal and acoustic performances of materials or installations. CETIAT is also certified according to ISO 9001: 2015 for all its services.

For more information about CETIAT, please visit cetiat.fr/en

