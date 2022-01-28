28/01/2022 - 08:00

Venissieux, January 28, 2022

At its meeting of Wednesday, 26 January 2022, BOOSTHEAT's Board of Directors noted a bond issue of €3 million subscribed entirely by the company HOLDIGAZ to support BOOSTHEAT's action plan implementation.

The financing of €3 million will be in the form of a bond issue with the option of redemption in cash or in shares at the company's discretion. The bond subscribed will bear interest at a rate of 1% and mature on 31 December 2024. In addition, the Board of Directors has decided to align at the same date the maturity date of the bonds issued in July 2021, which were subscribed by the main shareholders[1].

The Company will have the option of early redemption of the principal amount of the bonds and interest either in cash or, subject to the necessary authorizations, in the Company shares by means of offsetting receivables. The price of the shares has been set at €1.1507, corresponding to the weighted average share price during the 20 trading sessions preceding the date of the Board of Director ‘s decision concerning the bond issue.

As of 31 December 2021, the company had €3.5 million of cash available, the same level as of June 30, 2021. At the same date, the company also had €8 million available on its equity financing line[2]. With this new financing, BOOSTHEAT estimates that it has resources needed to cover all of its needs in 2022.

"After 6 months of a structuring and ambitious roadmap implementation and after having demonstrated very good results of reliability and performance in laboratory and on the field, this financing is a mark of confidence and an incentive encouragement from our historical shareholder ", says Eric Lambert, CEO of BOOSTHEAT.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

ABOUT HOLDIGAZ

HOLDIGAZ is a Swiss holding company that is majority owned by private investors and specializes in energy and building technology in Switzerland. The group comprises nineteen companies operating in the fields of natural gas and related technologies, renewables (production of biogas, thermal and photovoltaic solar, district heating), and building technologies (heating, ventilation and air conditioning, sanitary installation and heat-power coupling). In addition, the Vevey-based company has many direct and indirect shareholdings in the fields of high-pressure gas transportation, deep natural gas exploration and FLUXSWISS through the company SWISS GAS INVEST, in which it holds a majority stake.

HOLDIGAZ is a leading partner in natural gas supply, the production of biogas, natural gas mobility, renewable heat production, the realization of building infrastructures, and regional and national distribution and sale (NOVOGAZ SA). As such, its partnership with BOOSTHEAT make perfect sense.

[1] See press release of July 19, 2021. This deferral will be subject to approval by the General Assembly of Bondholders.

[2] See press release of May 21, 2021