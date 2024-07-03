03/07/2024 - 18:45

July 3rd, 2024

The Board of Directors of Laboratoires BOIRON, meeting today under the chairmanship of Thierry BOIRON, has enacted an evolution of the Group's governance.

In this context, Thierry BOIRON has been appointed CEO, replacing Valérie LORENTZ-POINSOT, who simultaneously resigns from her position as Director of the board.

Anabelle FLORY-BOIRON, who worked for 19 years at Laboratoires BOIRON until December 2021 and has been a Director of BOIRON SA since 2020, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Thierry BOIRON.

Thierry BOIRON stated: "First of all, I would like to thank Valérie LORENTZ-POINSOT for her tireless efforts over more than 5 years as CEO in a particularly adverse environment. Her experience at the head of the group has enabled us to face various crises in recent years and initiate a new development strategy.

Today, I take over as CEO to lead a new cycle of ambitious and risky development.

My personal commitment to the role of CEO is accompanied by Anabelle FLORY-BOIRON's commitment as Chairman of BOIRON SA, Stéphanie CHESNOT-BOIRON as Chairman of SODEVA, and Laurence BOIRON as Chairman of SHB, the two family holdings."

Anabelle FLORY-BOIRON added: "I am very happy to succeed Thierry as Chairman of BOIRON and to continue the legacy of the third generation leading our family business."

We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient worldwide can benefit from homeopathy and our other health solutions, contributing to the development of a more humane, efficient, and sustainable healthcare system.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Next press release: September 19, 2024, publication of the 2024 half-year results after the stock market closes.

