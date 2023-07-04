04/07/2023 - 12:00

Messimy, July 4, 2023, 12:00 pm CET

BOIRON has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its share (FR0000061129 - BOI) on the Euronext Paris market as of the publication of this press release, pending publication of a forthcoming press release.

