  BOIRON company press release from 09/06/2023

  09/06/2023 - 14:30

Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2024

June 9, 2023


The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2024 is the following one:

Publications Date of publication
(after market closing)		 Information meetings
 
2023 sales		  
Thursday, January 25, 2024		  
 
2023 results
Quiet period from Friday, February 16, 2024		  
Monday, March 18, 2024		  
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
 
2024 first quarter sales		  
Monday, April 29, 2024		  
2024 Shareholders' Meeting  
Thursday, May 23, 2024		  
 
2024 half-year sales		  
Thursday, July 18, 2024		  
 
2024 half-year results
Quiet period from Monday, August 12, 2024		  
Wednesday, September 11, 2024		  
Thursday, September 12, 2024
 
2024 third quarter sales		  
Thursday, October 24, 2024		  

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.



Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:

July 18, 2023: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2023

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

