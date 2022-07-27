The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2023 is the following one:
|Publications
|Date of publication
(after market closing)
|Information meetings
|
2022 sales
|
Thursday, January 19, 2023
|
2022 results
Quiet period from Monday, February 19, 2023
|
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
|
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
|
2023 first quarter sales
|
Thursday, April 27, 2023
|2023 Shareholders' Meeting
|
Thursday, May 25, 2023
|
2023 half-year sales
|
Thursday, July 20, 2023
|
2023 half-year results
Quiet period from Monday, August 7, 2023
|
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
|
Thursday, September 7, 2023
|
2023 third quarter sales
|
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.
Laboratoires BOIRON
Our next update:
July 21, 2022: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2022.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot .
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey .
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com