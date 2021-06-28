Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  BOIRON company press release from 28/06/2021

  28/06/2021 - 15:00

PROJECTED TIMETABLE OF THE NEXT PUBLICATIONS AND EVENTS 2022

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2022 is the following one:

Publications Date of publication (after market closing) Information meetings
Annual sales of 2021
Quiet period from Wednesday, January 5, 2022		 Thursday, January 20, 2022  
Annual results of 2021
Quiet period from Monday, February 7, 2022		 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022
1st quarter sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 6, 2022		 Thursday, April 21, 2022  
2022 Shareholders' Meeting Thursday, May 19, 2022  
Half-year sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 6, 2022		 Thursday, July 21, 2022  
Half-year results of 2022
Quiet period from Monday, August 8, 2022		 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Thursday, September 8, 2022
3rd quarter sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 5, 2022		 Thursday, October 20, 2022  

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Laboratoires BOIRON

 

Our next update: July 20, 2021: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2021.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : [email protected]
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

