The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2022 is the following one:
|Publications
|Date of publication (after market closing)
|Information meetings
|Annual sales of 2021
Quiet period from Wednesday, January 5, 2022
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Annual results of 2021
Quiet period from Monday, February 7, 2022
|Wednesday, March 9, 2022
|Thursday, March 10, 2022
|1st quarter sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Thursday, April 21, 2022
|2022 Shareholders' Meeting
|Thursday, May 19, 2022
|Half-year sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 6, 2022
|Thursday, July 21, 2022
|Half-year results of 2022
Quiet period from Monday, August 8, 2022
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Thursday, September 8, 2022
|3rd quarter sales of 2022
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|Thursday, October 20, 2022
Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.
Laboratoires BOIRON
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : [email protected]
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com