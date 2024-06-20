BIO-UV GROUP company press release from 20/06/2024 - BIO-UV Group strengthens its organisation to support its growth, promote sales of solutions and develop aftersales services

20/06/2024 - 18:00

Appointment of Maxime Dedeurwaerder as Sales Director of Europe and Middle East Solutions

Arrival of Jean-Philippe Picard de Muller as Group Director of the Aftersales Market

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems using UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, announces the establishment of a new sales organisation with the creation of two new divisions: the Europe & Middle East Solutions division, under the commercial responsibility of Maxime Dedeurwaerder, and the Services & Aftermarket division, under the responsibility of Jean-Philippe Picard de Muller.

These developments mark a significant step in the organisation of BIO-UV Group, with the integration of BIO-SEA's mature ballast water treatment activities within the new Europe & Middle East Solutions division.

Through this more customer-oriented organisation, BIO-UV Group aims to support its growth and to increase sales of Services & Aftersales Market to a third of the business, up from 25% in the last financial year 2023, which will contribute more strongly to the margin.

A new Europe & Middle East Solutions division, to combine equipment sales and engineering services.

For nearly ten years, BIO-UV Group has developed, under the BIO-SEA brand, a complete range of ballast water treatment systems on board ships, which has resulted in the sale of nearly 800 systems to date, generating a total turnover of more than €90 million during the decade.

With the slowdown in the retrofit market, BIO-UV Group is changing the organisation of its maritime activities, now integrated into a new "Solutions" division, based on the skills and expertise developed over more than ten years: world-class project teams and a globally recognised brand in the maritime industry.

In this new phase of business development, the new Europe & Middle East Solutions division will be placed under the responsibility of Maxime Dedeurwaerder,

37, a graduate of Grenoble Ecole de Management and Mississippi State University MBA, who until now headed the BIO-SEA activities.

His objectives will be:

to continue to develop sales of ballast water treatment systems for new ships, as well as the retrofit of already equipped vessels;

to leverage the skills of the BIO-SEA teams to create a new project and solutions management team at the BIO-UV Group level operating in the fast-growing markets of land-based activities, and in particular projects related to wastewater reuse, industrial water treatment and aquaculture.

Creation of a new service and aftermarket division (training, maintenance and spare parts)

At the beginning of June 2024, Jean-Philippe Picard de Muller joined BIO-UV Group as Group Director of the Aftersales Market. Aged 43, this engineer graduated from the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM), specializing in Mechanics, and worked for more than 18 years at the industrial equipment manufacturer Fives in various Business Unit Management positions in various countries (France, United Kingdom, China).

Jean-Philippe Picard de Muller will be responsible for structuring, and supporting the development of sales of services, training, and spare parts for all the Group's activities.

This evolution of BIO-UV Group enables it to offer relevant integrated solutions and to strengthen its associated engineering and training services, both in France and globally.

About BIO-UV Group

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative water disinfection systems using ultraviolet light, salt electrolysis, ozone and AOP (advanced oxidation process).

Listed on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been awarded the Innovative Company label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI scheme.

More informations: www.bio-uv.com.

Contacts :