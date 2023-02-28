28/02/2023 - 17:50

Launch of the sale of 1,395,962 shares in BIO-UV Group initiated by its majority shareholder, Benoît Gillmann

Proposal to change BIO-UV Group's governance structure with the appointment of Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Acquisition of a 0.30% stake in BIO-UV Group by Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon as part of the transaction

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection using UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, (the “Company”), announces that it has been informed by EURL BGH[1], the majority shareholder in BIO-UV Group, owned by its founder and manager, Benoît Gillmann, of its intention to sell 1,395,962 shares in BIO-UV Group (the “Transaction”), i.e. its entire holding representing 13.49% of the share capital and 23.74% of the voting rights in the Company. The sale price would be €4.60 per share.

After a career spanning 50 years, including more than 22 dedicated to the development of

BIO-UV Group, Benoit Gillmann now wishes to focus on other projects and his family. Considerable thought and organisation has, in recent years, gone into succession planning for the management of the company he founded, with a view to ensuring its long-term and profitable growth.

Objectives of the Transaction and the proposal to change BIO-UV Group's governance structure

This Transaction will allow new institutional investors to invest in BIO-UV Group and will help to increase the Company's free float and improve the liquidity of the shares on the Euronext GrowthTM market in Paris. As a result of the Transaction, EURL BGH will cease to hold any shares in BIO-UV Group.

Since no new shares are to be issued as part of the Transaction, it is non-dilutive for the existing shareholders in BIO-UV Group.

In the event that the Placement is a success, Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon will become the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Benoît Gillmann will remain as director of the Company for one year and may, at times, be asked by the Board of Directors to provide assistance with the Company's development under a services agreement that will be entered into after completion of the Placement.

Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, with responsibility for Operations and Finance, joined BIO-UV Group at the start of 2018, just before its IPO. He has overseen operational management of BIO-UV Group over the last five years and has been the driving force behind two key acquisitions since the Company's IPO: Triogen in 2019 and Corelec in 2021. Between 2018 and 2022, he actively helped to grow BIO-UV Group's revenue almost fivefold, from €12.4 million to €51.5 million over the period.

He intends to keep developing BIO-UV Group and to continue growing the business steadily, both organically and through acquisitions, by focusing on its strategic markets: recreational, wastewater and industrial water recovery, aquaculture and maritime.

The Board of Directors of BIO-UV Group held on 28 February 2023, pursuant to the delegation of the shareholders general meeting of 24 May 2022, decided to implement a free share allocation program for Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon in the context of his new duties, up to a limit of 3% of the capital and subject to performance conditions over the next five years.

Terms of the Transaction

EURL BGH is proposing to sell 1,365,035 shares in BIO-UV Group to institutional investors via a placement through an accelerated book building (“ABB”) process towards institutional investors (the “Placement”). The completion of the Placement will be conditional on EURL BHG selling 1,365,035 shares in this context.

The accelerated book building process will begin immediately after the publication of this press release, and the final terms of the offering and the results of the Placement will be determined once the order book has been built and will be announced at a later stage by BIO-UV Group via a press release.

Settlement-delivery for the sold shares is expected to take place on 3rd March 2023.

Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer on the launch date of the Transaction and the future Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has committed, as part of the changes to be made to the Company's governance structure, to acquiring 30,927 shares in BIO-UV Group that are currently held by EURL BGH, representing 0.30% of the Company's[2] share capital, using his own funds and bank financing. This acquisition of shares, on the same terms as the Placement, has been documented in an put option agreement entered into with EURL BGH.

About BIO-UV Group

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

Detailed information about the company, including information about its business activities and other regulated information and all the Company's press releases is available in the Investors section of its website (www.bio-uv.com).

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group

Isabelle Sost

isost@bio-uv.com Investors Relations

Mathieu Omnes – ACTUS

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr Press Relations

Serena Boni – ACTUS

+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

[1] A company wholly owned by Benoît Gillmann, founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer on the launch date of the Transaction in BIO-UV Group's shares.

[2] As at 28 February 2023, Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon holds 6,341 shares in BIO-UV Group, representing 0.06% of its share capital and 0.05% of its voting rights.

