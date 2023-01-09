09/01/2023 - 18:00

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems by UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, announces its financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.

Publications Dates 2022 annual revenue 25 January 2023 FY 2022 results 3 April 2023 H1 2023 revenue 19 July 2023 H1 2023 results 20 September 2023 2023 annual revenue 24 January 2024 FY 2023 results 3 April 2024

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

