  BIO UV company press release from 09/01/2023

  09/01/2023 - 18:00

2023 Financial calendar

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems by UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, announces its financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.

Publications Dates
2022 annual revenue 25 January 2023
FY 2022 results 3 April 2023
H1 2023 revenue 19 July 2023
H1 2023 results 20 September 2023
2023 annual revenue 24 January 2024
FY 2023 results 3 April 2024

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

 

About BIO-UV Group
Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group
Isabelle Sost
isost@bio-uv.com		 Investors Relations
Mathieu Omnes – ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		 Press Relations
Serena Boni – ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
