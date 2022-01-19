19/01/2022 - 18:00

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water treatment and disinfection, announces its financial calendar for 2022.

Publications Dates 2021 annual revenue 27 January 2022 FY 2021 results 6 April 2022 H1 2022 revenue 20 July 2022 H1 2022 results 21 September 2022 2022 annual revenue 25 January 2023 FY 2022 results 5 April 2023

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

Contacts: