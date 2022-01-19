Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  BIO UV company press release from 19/01/2022

  19/01/2022 - 18:00

2022 Financial calendar

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water treatment and disinfection, announces its financial calendar for 2022.

Publications Dates
2021 annual revenue 27 January 2022
FY 2021 results 6 April 2022
H1 2022 revenue 20 July 2022
H1 2022 results 21 September 2022
2022 annual revenue 25 January 2023
FY 2022 results 5 April 2023

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

 

About BIO-UV Group
Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group
+33 (0)4 99 13 39 11
[email protected]		 Investor Relations
Mathieu Omnes – ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]		 Press Relations
Serena Boni – ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
[email protected]
