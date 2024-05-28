28/05/2024 - 08:30

BD Multimedia announces the launch of Olympus Game and its $OLYMP token, by its subsidiary Olympus Game AD. This launch marks a significant step forward for Olympus Game. The token, successfully introduced on the blockchain, has been rapidly adopted by the community, generating sustained activity on exchange platforms and growing interest from holders.

TECHNICAL DEPLOYMENT AND MARKET ADOPTION

The $OLYMP smart contract was successfully deployed on Friday March 17 at around 5pm CEST, demonstrating the ability of the company and the platform to manage secure and efficient transactions. The token's trading activity is available for consultation and exchange on the 1inch.io swap platform at the following address: 1inch OLYMP/USDT Swap.

PERFORMANCE OF THE $OLYMP TOKEN

Since its launch, the value of the $OLYMP token has risen by over 600%, from a low of $0.05028 to a high of $0.3902 in just a few days. The token's total market capitalization exceeds 190 million USD. For further details, all market data can be consulted in real time on CoinMarketCap.

COMMUNITY ADOPTION

Since launch, more than 1,300 transactions have been carried out on the blockchain, and over 600 crypto wallets have joined the OLYMP ecosystem in just a few days. This rapid adoption testifies to the enthusiasm and confidence of our community.

PROGRESSIVE COMMUNICATION STRATEGY

By using platforms such as Discord and twitter for direct announcements with real-time control, and by relying on the results of systematic tests with a 'virality' focus, the promotion must be amplified and reach more and more players.

OLYMPUS GAME'S INNOVATIVE, LONG-TERM STRATEGY

Unlike other Play2Earn games whose token value has plummeted due to excessive speculation, Olympus Game aims to attract real players from the video game ecosystem. The aim is to create a growing and passionate community that doesn't just think about reselling tokens to realize their winnings, but reinvests in the game to strengthen their NFTs.

This unique strategy positions Olympus Game at the crossroads of the crypto and video game worlds, opening up to a wider and more passionate community of gamers.

ONGOING COMMITMENT AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

The $OLYMP token is at the heart of the Olympus Game ecosystem, offering opportunities to earn money in a playful atmosphere. The token's rapid growth since its launch is a clear indication of its long-term potential in the world of blockchain gaming. We are confident that the positive momentum will continue as the offer and market expand.

MORE ON OLYMPUS GAME

Game website: https://olympus.game/

URL of the main application: https://app.olympus.game/

URL of the game: https://play.olympus.game/ (go on the app URL to create an account first)

(go on the app URL to create an account first) Project whitepaper: https://whitepaper.olympus.game/

Social networks :