08/11/2022 - 07:30

BD MULTIMEDIA presents the latest news of its subsidiary Olympus Game AD:

the limited sale of the NFT collection "ATLAS Legendary",

the launch of the official Olympus Game marketplace.

As a reminder, the first round of the ICO ended on May 30, 2022 and the company sold more than 300,000 USD of $Olymp tokens. Despite the current turbulent stock and crypto market environment, the first round of the ICO was a real success. It attracted hundreds of investors and thousands of fans. NFT's previous sale took place in late September 2022.

OLYMPUS GAME continues to attract and convince more and more investors by openly sharing its plans and sticking to them.

Olympus Game is a "play to earn" game based on a 3D tower rush gameplay. The story takes place in the time of Greek mythology. The game integrates blockchain and NFT technologies. Olympus Game will be available on Binance's BNB blockchain and will be playable on mobile and desktop.

For the player, the goal is to destroy the opponent's columns and temple while protecting their side. The player can collect and upgrade his NFT cards to resell them (internal market place) or make them available in the "scholarship" system (NFT card rental exchange for other players to use).

Olympus Game's goal is to offer the first truly fun and challenging "play to earn" game on the market that allows players to earn daily rewards.



LIMITED SALE OF NFT BOXES FROM THE "ATLAS LEGENDARY" COLLECTION

This collection is limited to 350 NFT boxes. The sale will open on November 12, 2022 at 14:00 CET.

The NFT boxes are available on the dedicated website nft.olympus.game .

These NFT are sold in limited quantities, at an attractive price and will give a strong advantage to its purchaser over other players once the game is released. Here are the benefits for the buyer of the NFT boxes during this sale:

Get a powerful game character before anyone,

Train the characters in the Olympus Mini-Game web application already available,

Use stronger and already upgraded characters in the game, which will be released in late 2022,

Sell the NFTs on the NFT marketplace.

The "Atlas Legendary" Box benefits :

1 hero guaranteed in each box: Chiron, Minotaur or Atlas,

chance to get the character in one of the three rarities: Common, Gold, Diamond,

60% chance to get between 800 and 3200 $OLYMP,

25% chance to get 1 evolutionary stone,

100% chance to get between 40 and 200 evolutionary powder.

For Olympus Game, the strategy of the NFT box sales, beyond the turnover obtained through the sale, is to constitute a strong community of players and enthusiasts around these collections and the game.

Indeed, a purchase during these sales allows the first-time buyer to acquire at low cost an NFT of great value in the game. The value of the NFT depends on the rarity of the character and its strength in the game.

Once you own your NFTs, you can either resell them at a higher price due to their rarity, or you can enjoy a great advantage in the game with higher winnings from games played with strong characters acquired in the NFT boxes.



LAUNCH OF OLYMPUS GAME NFT MARKETPLACE

The Olympus Game Marketplace is a website that shows all NFTs dedicated to the Olympus Game that are currently for sale.

Users of the marketplace can buy and sell :

NFT boxes,

characters of the game,

evolving stones.

All prices on the marketplace are in $BUSD. The currency of the marketplace will switch to $Olymp as soon as the token is listed.

The marketplace is an important function for the game and its community: it allows a simplification of the exchanges between buyers and sellers of Olympus Game NFTs.

To view the marketplace, all you need is a crypto wallet (e.g. metamask) and the following URL: app.olympus.game/marketplace/market/all-items

All users of the mini-game already have direct access to the marketplace.



OLYMPUS GAME LAUNCH ROADMAP

The next big step for Olympus Game is the release of the free-to-play alpha version in late 2022.

The detailed roadmap is available at: olympus.game/#roadmap



MORE INFORMATION ABOUT OLYMPUS GAME

Game website: olympus.game

Whitepaper of the project: whitepaper.olympus.game

URL of the NFT sale: nft.olympus.game

URL of the mini-game and the marketplace: app.olympus.game

Social networks: