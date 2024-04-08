08/04/2024 - 18:00

Caissargues, April 8, 2024

Present in the United Kingdom home oxygen therapy market, since the acquisition of Baywater Healthcare in 2018, Bastide has announced that it has been appointed by the NHS (National Health Service) as the exclusive operator for Respiratory Care (oxygen therapy) in the East of England region in the United Kingdom.

This new seven-year contract, extendable to ten years, will bring additional revenue of around €10 million a year. Groupe Bastide will begin operating in this region before the end of 2024, once the administrative and legal phase has been finalized.

With this new contract, Baywater Healthcare is now the exclusive operator in 5 of the 11 UK regions (East of England, North West, West Midlands, Wales, Yorkshire). The Group has consolidated its position as the leading local operator, with over 37,000 patients now receiving oxygen therapy and annual revenue of around €50 million on a full-year basis.

This coverage could expand further with the soon expected allocation of the London region for which the Group had been designated before the current operator appealed.

With this new success, Bastide has strengthened the proportion of its more technical business activities and its international presence.

NEXT RESULTS:

Q3 2023-2024 revenue on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).