  30/06/2023

Changes in Group's Executive Management following the departure of Jean-Claude Brdenk

Caissargues, June 30, 2023

 

Bastide Group today announces the departure of Jean-Claude Brdenk, Deputy CEO in charge of operations, who has resigned from his position for personal reasons, with immediate effect.

Jean-Claude Brdenk is leaving the Group, which he joined at the end of 2021 to oversee the operational management and development of the Group's international activities.

As a result, the Group's Executive Management has been tightened around Vincent Bastide, Chairman and CEO, who will take over Jean-Claude Brdenk's responsibilities directly, and Olivier Jourdanney, Deputy CEO. The Executive Board will continue to be supported by a structured operational management team, both in France and internationally.

 

NEXT RESULTS:

2022-2023 revenue on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 after the close of trading

 

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

 

