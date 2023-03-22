22/03/2023 - 18:30

2022-2023 half-yearly results

Recurring operating profit up 14.7%

Recurring operating margin up 8.6%

Increase in operating free cash flow

2022-2023 outlook confirmed

Caissargues, March 22, 2023

In € millions H1 2021-2022 H1 2022-2023 Change Revenue 223.1 249.7 +11.9% EBITDA1 46.8 49.9 +6.6% EBITDA margin 21.0% 20.0% Recurring operating profit 18.7 21.5 +14.7% Operating margin before non-recurring items 8.4% 8.6% Operating profit 14.9 18.9 +26.7% Net profit from continuing operations 5.9 8.3 +42.0% Net loss from discontinued operations 0 (5.7) Net profit, Group share 5.6 3.2 -42.3%

1 EBITDA = recurring operating profit + net depreciation, amortization and provisions.

Groupe Bastide's 2022-2023 half-yearly consolidated financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the Group's Statutory Auditors and were approved by its Board of Directors on March 20, 2023. The results presented to analysts will be available on the website on March 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. The half-yearly financial report will be available on the Group's website www.bastide-groupe.fr before March 31, 2023.

Revenue up 11.9%

Groupe Bastide reported revenue of €249.7 million in first-half 2022-2023, up 11.9%. Organic growth2 came in at 5.0% in line with expectations, despite a drop of more than 56% in sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the end of the health crisis.

The more technical business activities (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy) maintained strong momentum and recorded revenue of €141.5 million, up 17.0% and up 10.7% on an organic basis. All segments delivered excellent performances, with organic growth at rates of between 8% and 18%.

The “Homecare” business came in at €108.2 million, up 5.6% (down 1.4% on an organic basis). Excluding PPE, the business overall grew by 10.5% (up 2.8 on an organic basis).

International activities increased in line with the Group's development strategy and now represent more than 18.4% of revenue (compared to 16.3% in first-half 2021-2022).

Increase in recurring operating margin despite the inflationary context

In the first half of the year, Groupe Bastide remained resilient despite the current inflationary context, as illustrated by the increase in its recurring operating margin. This performance confirms the pertinence of our strategic choices as regards our international expansion activities and the shift in our business mix towards activities requiring more technical expertise.

EBITDA rose by 6.6% to €49.9 million with a high EBITDA margin of 20.0% despite a negative 150 bps impact related to high inflation, particularly in energy prices, and the 10% price cut in sleep apnea treatment, effective since September 1, 2021. Th

Thanks to the efficient management of net allocations to depreciation and amortization, the Group's recurring operating profit rose by 14.7% to €21.5 million. Recurring operating margin for the period rose to 8.6%, up 20 basis points compared with first-half 2021-2022. This is higher than the minimum 8.3% target announced at the beginning of the year.

Operating profit rose by 26.7% to €18.9 million. Non-recurring expenses, which are not as high as in first-half 2021-2022, include acquisition costs and various extraordinary expenses, including restructuring costs.

Financial expenses increased to €7.2 million, due to the automatic impact of the increase in interest rates. The average net debt rate (calculated over the last 12 months) came to 3.8%, up from 3.4% the previous year.

Net profit from continuing operations increased by a steep 42.0% to €8.3 million, after taking into account a €3.7 million tax expense.

Discontinued operations generated a net loss of €5.7 million over the period including a 4.8 M€ write-down related to Care Service non strategic service activities backed to Care Service' software offer.

Financial structure

Cash flow from operations, up by 24.9% at €50.5 million, resulting from cash flow after tax of €43.0 million and an improvement in working capital of €6.1 million. The change in working capital resulted from a return to more normal inventory levels after the one-off increase in 2021-2022 to avoid potential supply shortfalls.

Net operating investments, which amounted to €26.7 million, have been well controlled thanks to the actions implemented in this area, and remained almost stable compared to first-half 2021-2022, despite the sharp increase in lease revenue.

In the first half of the year, operating free cash flow (cash-flow from operating activities after net cash flow related to PPE and intangible assets and after payment of IFRS 16 lease liabilities), came to a positive €17.6 million, an increase of nearly €11 million compared with first-half of 2021-2022.

During the first half of the year, the Group disbursed €16.3 million in acquisitions, in particular for 4S-Emed, Probace and Oxystore, which were completed during the first half of the year (€7.4 million), earn-outs (€1.4 million) and minority interest buyouts (€7.5 million).

Excluding lease liabilities of €79.1 million, net debt amounted to €322.0 million at December 31, 2022 and shareholders' equity to €79.6 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €27.3 million. The Group's leverage (net debt3/annual restated EBITDA4 – excluding IFRS 16 impact), came to 3.88×, in line with expectations and below the authorized leverage of 4.0 at December 31, 2022.

2022-2023 outlook

Groupe Bastide intends to continue its trajectory in the second half of the year and confirms its annual revenue target of around €510 million and a recurring operating margin of over 8.3%.

The Group's priorities in the second half of the year will include continuing the improvement in operating free cash flow already visible in the first-half, with the aim of deleveraging and freeing up new financial resources for acquisitions. The Group continues to selectively assess opportunities to accelerate its international diversification and recurring, high value-added activities.

3 including debt for future earn-outs for €7m

4 EBITDA calculated before IFRS 16 impact and restated according to IAS 17

NEXT RESULTS:

Publication of third-quarter 2022-2023 revenue on

May 10, 2023, after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

EBITDA (€ millions) H1 2021-2022 H1 2022-2023 Recurring operating profit 18.7 21.5 - Net depreciation, amortization and provisions 28.1 28.4 = EBITDA 46.8 49.9

Operating free cash flow (€ millions) H1 2021-2022 H1 2022-2023 Cash flow from operating activities 40.4 52.0 - Net cash flow related to PPE and intangible assets (25.1) (25.3) - Lease liabilities repaid (IFRS 16) (8.6) (9.1) = Operating free cash flow 6.7 17.6

Appendices – financial statements

Balance sheet

ASSETS (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2022 30/06/2022 Non-current assets 455,741 445,909 Goodwill 222,850 217,610 Right-of-use lease assets 77,333 81,532 Other intangible assets 8,139 8,470 Property, plant and equipment 130,988 126,166 Equity-accounted investees 63 24 Other non-current financial assets 12,330 8,373 Deferred tax assets 4,039 3,735 Current assets 200,666 186,642 Inventories and work in progress 46,885 48,466 Client and other receivables 72,825 68,019 Other receivables 42,744 40,892 Other current assets 3,208 3,183 Cash and cash equivalents 27,308 22,133 Assets held for sale 7,696 3,949 TOTAL ASSETS 656,408 632,552 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros 31/12/2022 30/06/2022 Share capital 3,310 3,310 Additional paid in capital 9,466 9,466 Retained earnings 66,500 71,788 Equity attributable to owners of the parent company 79,276 84,564 Non-controlling interests 332 2,099 Total shareholders' equity 79,608 86,663 Non-current liabilities 371,197 370,885 Bonds 25,049 49,936 Non-current borrowings and debt 272,742 247,029 Non-current lease liabilities 62,378 66,320 Non-current provisions 2,044 3,405 Deferred tax liabilities 4,417 2,928 Other non-current liabilities 4,566 1,266 Current liabilities 205,603 175,004 Borrowings and short-term bank debt 51,150 39,209 Current lease liabilities 16,698 16,739 Current provisions 754 482 Supplier and other payables 74,150 63,794 Other current liabilities 57,999 53,709 Liabilities held for sale 4,851 1,072 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 656,408 632,552

Profit and Loss statement

In thousands of euros H1 22-23 H1 21-22 Revenue 249,734 223,095 Cost of goods purchased -84,703 -77,724 External costs -41,644 -33,955 Payroll costs -71,930 -62,966 Tax -1,890 -1,944 Depreciation and amortization -29,718 -27,798 (Allocations to)/Reversals of asset impairment and provisions for contingencies and expenses 1,306 -285 Other recurring operating income 298 607 Other recurring operating expenses 0 -330 Recurring operating profit 21,454 18,699 Fair value adjustment of earn-outs -57 -1,290 Other non-recurring operating income 939 1,555 Other non-recurring operating expenses -3,476 -4,072 Operating profit 18,861 14,892 Share in net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method 39 0 Operating profit after share in net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method 18,900 14,892 Income from cash and cash equivalents 0 0 Cost of gross debt -7,233 -5,231 Cost of net debt -7,233 -5,231 Other financial income and expenses 352 444 Profit before tax 12,019 10,106 Income tax expenses -3,698 -4,244 Net profit from continuing operations 8,321 5,862 Net profit from discontinued operations -5,738 0 Net profit 2,583 5,862 O/w: - Attributable to owners of the parent company 3,212 5,565 - Attributable to non-controlling interests -629 298 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company per share Undiluted (in euros)(*) 0,44 0,76 Diluted (in euros)(**) 0,44 0,76 (*) calculated for different periods based on the number of existing shares: 7,355,519 7,350,928 **) calculated for different periods based on the the number of existing and potential shares: 7,373,737 7,353,693