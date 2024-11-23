23/11/2024 - 10:30

Aventador entrusts its investor relations to Aelium

Paris, November 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, announces the appointment of Aelium as its investor relations partner.

As of November 22nd, Aelium will be responsible for representing Aventador to the financial community, ensuring the dissemination of key information and strengthening the company's transparency with its shareholders, investors and the media.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Press and Investor Contact:

AELIUM – Finance & Communication: aventador@aelium.fr

Tel : +33 811 045 921

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker : ALAVE, ISIN : FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com