AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN) company press release from 30/08/2024 - Aventador S.A. Announces Reduction of Share Capital Following the Shareholders' Meeting of August 27, 2024

30/08/2024 - 18:00

Paris, France – 30.08.2024 – AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker : ALGRE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a holding company, informs its shareholders and the market of the resolution adopted at its Shareholders' Meeting on August 27, 2024, concerning a reduction in the company's share capital.

This decision, driven by the need to offset recorded losses, is part of a rigorous financial management strategy. The General Meeting, after reviewing the detailed report from the Board of Directors and the special report from the Statutory Auditor, decided to reduce the share capital by a nominal amount of €25,702,502.59.

The reduction in capital will be executed by decreasing the nominal value of each share, resulting in a reduction of the share capital from €25,825,481.07 to €122,978.48. Following this operation, the share capital will now consist of 1,229,784,803 shares, each with a nominal value of €0.0001.

This measure aims to clear losses while preserving the company's financial structure to strengthen its solidity and resilience in the market. Aventador's strategy, which focuses on creating value for its shareholders in the coming months and years, remains unchanged as announced in previous press releases.

About AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) :

AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) is a holding company specializing in the management, development, and financing of profitable businesses. With a focus on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, AVENTADOR strives to maximize value for its shareholders while contributing positively to the economy. AVENTADOR actively supports the companies in its portfolio in their growth to increase their value, particularly through various optimization processes, including financial, accounting, tax, legal, and IT improvements.

Contact : investors@aventadorholding.com

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker : ALGRE, ISIN : FR001400IV58) www.aventadorholding.com