  AUBAY company press release from 13/09/2023

  13/09/2023 - 18:00

2023 Half-Yearly Results: Operating margin from ordinary activities: 8.9% - Net income attributable to owners of the parent: EUR 17.0 million

In € thousands H1 2023 H1 2022 Change
Revenue 274,775 258,480 +6.3%
Operating profit from ordinary activities 24,485 26,600 -8.0%
As a % of revenue 8.9% 10.3%  
Cost of performance shares (690) (635)  
Other operating income and expenses (1,059) (941)  
Operating profit 22,736 25,024 -9.1%
Financial income/(expense) 340 (565)  
Tax expense (6,090) (7,091)  
Net income from consolidated companies 16,986 17,368 -2.2%
As a % of revenue 6.2% 6.7%  
Net income attributable to owners of the parent 16,986 17,329  
Headcount 7,841 7,442  

 

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 13, 2023 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2023. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Aubay posted good results in the first half of 2023, driven by organic growth of 6.3% despite a demanding basis for comparison.

 

Half-year operating margin from ordinary activities of 8.9%

Operating margin from ordinary activities remained at a healthy 8.9%, compared with 10.3% in the first half of 2022. This expected change was attributable to a utilization rate of 92.3% versus 95.2%, and to an unfavorable calendar effect in terms of working days. Aubay has demonstrated resilience in the face of inflation, always maintaining a good ratio between the evolution of its sales prices and its average salary.

 

Operating profit of €22.7 million

Operating profit was down 8.4%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares for €0.7 million and a net expense of €1.1 million under "Other operating income and expenses", primarily comprising restructuring expenses. 

 

Slight decrease in net income attributable to owners of the parent (6.2% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was virtually stable at €17.0 million, compared with €17.3 million in the first half of 2022. The tax expense of €6.1 million resulted in an average tax rate of 26%, compared with 29% for the same period of the previous year.

 

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) stable at €83.5 million, after dividend payment

Cash flow stood at €28.1 million or 10.2% of revenue, compared with €29.1 million in 2022. The change in WCR amounted to a negative €6.6 million compared to a negative €17.5 million for the same period of the previous year. After taking the €9.3 million dividend payout in May into account, net cash was stable at €83.5 million at June 30, 2023, and should significantly increase during the second half of the year, as is the case each year.

 

Proposed interim dividend of €0.50

In light of the good level of net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of 2023. The interim dividend will be paid on November 10, 2023.

 

Outlook for 2023

Although customer demand remains strong, it is lower than last year's record levels. This return to normality is taking place uniformly across all countries and sectors. Customers are showing restraint and caution in their investments, given the uncertain macroeconomic context. While this wait-and-see attitude was particularly noticeable over the summer months, sales performance in early September seems to be showing encouraging signs of improvement.

In light of this, Aubay expects its full-year results to be in the lower end of the range of its annual targets, which are:

  • organic growth of between 5% and 7%, i.e., annual revenue of between €540 million and €550 million;
  • operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.5% and 10.5%.

 

 

Aubay will publish its 2023 third-quarter revenue on Wednesday October 18, 2023 after the close of trading.

 

 

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

   2023
Organic growth +6.3%
Impact of changes in scope 0
Growth as reported +6.3%

 

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

 

 

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,841 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2023, Aubay generated revenue of €513.5 million in 2022.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters : AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Euronext Tech Leaders

 

Contacts

Amaury Dugast – Actus Finance – Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks – Co-Chief Operating Officer – Finance Department – Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 – E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

 

APPENDICES

 

 

Statement of financial position as of June 30, 202 3    
     
     
ASSETS (in € thousands) June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
     
Goodwill 131,305 131,305
Intangible assets 468 597
Property, plant & equipment 4,654 4,978
Right of use relating to leases 20,499 13,850
Equity-accounted investees - -
Other financial assets 2,026 2,053
Deferred tax assets 2,423 2,603
Other non-current assets 2,290 1,782
NON-CURRENT ASSETS 163,665 157,168
Inventories and work in progress 840 926
Assets on contracts 44,855 35,458
Trade receivables 122,802 127,890
Other receivables and accruals 39,971  38,510
Marketable securities 43,223  40,272
Cash at bank and in hand 42,447  45,581
CURRENT ASSETS 294,138 288,637
TOTAL ASSETS 457,803 445,805
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands) June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
     
Capital 6,652  6,634
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves 235,982  208,443
Net income attributable to owners of the parent 16,986  35,629
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 259,620 250,706
Minority interests 0 0
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 259,620 250,706
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion 1,606 1,611
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year 16,661 9,720
Deferred tax liabilities 156 1
Provisions for contingencies and expenses 6,874 6,600
Other non-current liabilities 434 259
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 25,731 18,191
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion 557 832
Rental liabilities due within 1 year 4,390 4,555
Trade and other payables 39,545 39,104
Contract liabilities 16,529 25,615
Other current liabilities 111,431 106,802
CURRENT LIABILITIES 172,452 176,908
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 457,803 445,805

 

 

Consolidated income statement for first-half 2023        

 

(in € thousands) First-half 2023 % First-half 2022 %
Revenue 274,775 100% 258,480 100%
Other operating income 235    120   
Purchases used in production and external charges (67,171)    (49,103)   
Staff costs (177,525)    (176,617)   
Taxes other than on income (2,233)    (2,197)   
Amortization, depreciation and provisions (3,783)    (3,925)   
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods        
Other operating income and expenses 187    (157)   
Operating profit from ordinary activities 24,485 8.9% 26,601 10.3%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards (690)    (635)   
Current operating profit 23,795 8.7% 25,966 10.0%
Other operating income and expenses (1,059)    (941)   
Operating profit 22,736 8.3% 25,025 9.7%
Income from cash and cash equivalents        
Net borrowing costs (327)    (244)   
Other financial income and expenses 667    (321)   
Financial income/(expense) (340)   (565)  
Income tax expense (6,090)  26% (7,091)  29%
Income from equity-accounted investees        
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale 16 986   17,369  
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale        
Net income 17,369 6.2% 17,369 6.7%
Attributable to owners of the parent 16,986    17,333   
Minority interests 0   39  
Basic weighted average number of shares 13,289,283   13,252,256  
Earnings per share 1.28   1.31  
Diluted weighted average number of shares 13,366,283   13,332,256  
Diluted earnings per share 1.27   1.30  

 

 

Cash flow statement for first-half 2023
 
(in € thousands) First-half 2023 First-half 2022
     
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests) 16,986 17,368
Income from equity-accounted investees    
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases 3,957  3,816 
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments 690  635 
Other non-cash items    
Dividend income (58)  (57) 
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets 147  (6) 
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax 21,722 21,756
Net borrowing costs 327  244 
Tax expense (including deferred taxes) 6,090  7,091 
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A) 28,139 29,091
Income tax payments (B) (8,479)  (8,798) 
Change in WCR © (6,604) (17,463)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C) 13,056 2,830
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (773)  (1,102) 
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets  
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (5)  (4) 
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets    
Change in loans and advances granted (36)  50 
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents    
Dividends received 58  57 
     
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E) (756) (993)
Proceeds from capital increases    
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options    
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation    
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares    
Dividends paid in the period:    
 - Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders (9,304)  (10,075) 
 - Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies   (44) 
Inflows from new borrowings    
Repayment of loan debt (279)  (1,272) 
Repayment of rental liabilities (2,602)  (2,818) 
Net interest payments (327)  (244) 
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests    
Other financial cash flows    
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F) (12,512) (14,453)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G) 27 (11)
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G) 185  (12,627) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,839 79,056
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 85,654 66,429
