In € thousands 2022 2021 Change Revenue 513,547 470,601 +9.1% Operating profit from ordinary activities 53,168 49,927 +6.5% As a % of revenue 10.4% 10.6% Cost of performance shares (1,606) (1,489) Other operating income and expenses (1,478) (1,120) Operating profit 50,084 47,318 +5.8% Financial income/(expense) (681) 84 Tax (expense)/income (13,774) (12,921) Net income from consolidated companies 35,629 34,481 +3.3% As a % of revenue 6.9% 7.3% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 35,629 34,409 Earnings per share €2.69 €2.60 Headcount 7,819 7,306 +7.0% Net cash 83,410 74,832 +11.5%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on March 22, 2023 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2022. The financial statements have been audited by the Statutory Auditors and the auditors' report will be issued once the procedures required to publish the company's Universal Registration Document have been completed.

2022 was remarkable in every aspect. Aubay fully met all its targets for growth, profitability, recruitment and cash generation.

Operating margin from ordinary activities at 10.4%, at the higher end of the forecast range

After passing the €500 million mark in revenue, Aubay crossed the symbolic threshold of €50 million in operating profit from ordinary activities to reach €53.2 million. Despite a negative two-day calendar impact in the second half of the year, the operating margin of 10.4% was at the high end of the range communicated when the annual results were published. The Group's operating margin from ordinary activities for the period came in at 9.6% for activities in France and 11.2% for activities overseas, compared with 9.6% and 11.6%, respectively, in 2021.

Operating profit: €50.1 million

Operating profit came to €50.1 million, an increase of 5.8% and passing a new mark. This result takes into account the cost of performance shares for €1.6 million and a net expense of €1.5 million under “Other operating income and expenses”, primarily comprising restructuring expenses. The operating margin was 9.8%, among the best in the sector.

Net income, Group share: a new record

Net income, Group share also reached a new record at €35.6 million, representing 6.9% of revenue. This result takes into account a tax expense of €13.8 million, representing an effective tax rate of 28% compared with 27% in 2021.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) rose to €83.4 million

The Group's financial position was strengthened in 2022 thanks to excellent generation of cash from operating activities of €33.9 million, a superb performance given the strong increase in revenue. As a result, net cash increased from €74.8 million at December 31, 2021 to €83.4 million at December 31, 2022, after payment of dividends amounting to €16.7 million.

Proposed dividend of €1.20 per share

In light of this remarkable performance and the Group' excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a dividend of €1.20 per share in respect of 2022 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 16, 2023, representing a payout ratio of 45% of net income. Taking into account the interim dividend of €0.50 per share paid on November 10, 2022, the balance to be paid will amount to €0.70 per share.

Outlook for 2023

Aubay expects to achieve organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7% in 2023, i.e., a range of €540 million to €550 million, despite a very unfavorable calendar effect (two less billable days than in 2022).

Operating margin from ordinary activities is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.5%.

In a market that is tending to normalize, Aubay is confident in its ability to maintain sustainable growth in revenue while maintaining a solid operating margin.

Aubay will publish its 2023 first-quarter revenue on April 20, 2023 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2022 Organic growth +9.1% Impact of changes in scope - Growth as reported +9.1%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,819 employees (31.12.2022), in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €513.5 million in 2022.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters : AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast – Actus Finance – Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks – Co-Chief Operating Officer – Finance Department – Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 – E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of December 31, 202 2 ASSETS (in € thousands) Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Goodwill 131,305 131,305 Intangible assets 597 917 Property, plant & equipment 4,978 4,156 Right of use relating to leases 13,850 14,152 Equity-accounted investees - - Other financial assets 2,053 2,102 Deferred tax assets 2,603 2,653 Other non-current assets 1,782 354 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 157,168 155,639 Inventories and work in progress 926 491 Assets on contracts 35,458 32,127 Trade receivables 121,473 111,359 Other receivables and accruals 38,510 37,082 Marketable securities 40,272 1,026 Cash at bank and in hand 45,581 78,461 CURRENT ASSETS 282,220 260,546 TOTAL ASSETS 439,388 416,185 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands) Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Capital 6,634 6,611 Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves 208,443 188,740 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 35,629 34,409 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 250,706 229,760 Minority interests 0 191 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 250,706 229,951 Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion 1,611 2,155 Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year 9,720 10,198 Deferred tax liabilities 1 1 Provisions for contingencies and expenses 6,600 6,924 Other non-current liabilities 259 74 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 18,191 19,352 Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion 832 2,500 Rental liabilities due within 1 year 4,555 4,366 Trade and other payables 39,104 35,981 Contract liabilities 19,198 19,913 Other current liabilities 106,802 104,122 CURRENT LIABILITIES 170,491 166,882 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 439,388 416,185

Income statement for 2022 In € thousands 2022 % 2021 % Revenue 513,547 100% 470,601 100% Other operating income 733 409 Purchases used in production and external charges (118,959) (99,319) Staff costs (329,662) (310,482) Taxes other than on income (4,247) (3,963) Amortization, depreciation and provisions (7,842) (7,558) Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods Other operating income and expenses (402) 239 Operating profit from ordinary activities 53,168 10.4% 49,927 10.6% Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards (1,606) (1,489) Current operating profit 51,562 10.0% 48,438 10.3% Other operating income and expenses (1,478) (1,120) Operating profit 50,084 9.8% 47,318 10.1% Income from cash and cash equivalents Net borrowing costs (478) (494) Other financial income and expenses (203) 578 Financial income/(expense) (681) 84 Income tax expense (13,774) 28% (12,921) 27% Income from equity-accounted investees Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale 35,629 34,481 Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale Net income 35,629 6.9% 34,481 7.3% Attributable to owners of the parent 35,629 34,409 Minority interests 0 72 Basic weighted average number of shares 13,250,487 13,209,435 Earnings per share 2.69 2.60 Diluted weighted average number of shares 13,330,487 13,283,935 Diluted earnings per share* 2.67 2.59