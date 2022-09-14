14/09/2022 - 17:55

In € thousands H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Revenue 258,480 233,095 +10.9% Operating profit from ordinary activities 26,601 22,457 +18.5% As a % of revenue 10.3% 9.6% Cost of performance shares (635) (527) Other operating income and expenses (941) (613) Operating profit 25,025 21,317 +17.4% Financial income/(expense) (565) 69 Tax (expense)/income (7,091) (5,776) Net income from consolidated companies 17,369 15,610 +11.3% As a % of revenue 6.7% 6.7% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 17,330 15,583 Earnings per share €1.31 €1.18 Headcount 7,442 6,888

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 14, 2022 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2022. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Aubay posted excellent results in the first half of 2022. Organic growth reached 10.9%, representing twice the medium-term objective.

Double-digit half-year operating margin from ordinary activities

Operating margin from ordinary activities set a new record for a first-half performance, exceeding 10% for the first time at 10.3%. Operating profit from ordinary activities rose 18.5% to €26,601 thousand. This sharp increase was attributable to a robust performance, with a 95.2% consultant utilization rate compared to 93.8% in first-half 2021, and a favorable calendar effect during the period in terms of working days. It can also be explained by contained salary raises, which were offset by an increase in sales prices.

The Group's operating margin from ordinary activities improved across all regions and came in at 8.7% for operations in France and 11.9% for operations overseas, compared with 8.2% and 11.1%, respectively, in 2021.

Operating profit of €25 million

Operating profit rose by 17.4%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares for €0.6 million and a net expense of €0.9 million under "Other operating income and expenses", primarily comprising restructuring expenses.

Sharp increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent (6.7% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent came in at €17.3 million, a record half-year high for the Group. The tax expense of €7.1 million resulted in an average tax rate of 29%.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) stable at €64 million, after dividend payment

Cash flow stood at €29.1 million or 11.3% of revenue, compared with €25.7 million in 2021. The change in WCR amounted to a negative €17.8 million compared to a negative €14.5 million for the same period of the previous year, in line with the strong growth in revenue and the usual seasonal nature of our businesses. After taking the €10.1 million dividend payout in May into account, net cash was stable at €64 million at June 30, 2022, and should significantly increase during the second half of the year.

Proposed interim dividend of €0.50

In light of the strong increase in net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of 2022. The interim dividend will be paid on November 10, 2022.

Outlook for 2022

Demand from our clients remains strong, as in the first half of the year. The productivity rate has also remained high. Headcount is expected to grow as much in the third quarter as in the first half of the year. However, the seasonal effect will be less favorable in the second half of the year (two fewer working days than in H2 2021).

In light of the above, Aubay reaffirms its objectives and is now aiming to achieve the top end of its revenue target, i.e., €513 million, a 9% increase. The target for operating margin from ordinary activities remains unchanged at between 9.5% and 10.5%.

Aubay will publish its 2022 third-quarter revenue on October 19, 2022 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2022 Organic growth +10.9% Impact of changes in scope 0 Growth as reported +10.9%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,442 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2022, Aubay generated revenue of €470.6 million in 2021.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters : AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of June 30, 202 2 ASSETS (in € thousands) June 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Goodwill 131,305 131,305 Intangible assets 894 917 Property, plant & equipment 4,422 4,156 Right of use relating to leases 15,809 14,152 Equity-accounted investees - - Other financial assets 2,070 2,102 Deferred tax assets 2,321 2,653 Other non-current assets 360 354 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 157,181 155,639 Inventories and work in progress 772 491 Assets on contracts 44,235 32,127 Trade receivables 118,775 111,359 Other receivables and accruals 37,668 37,082 Marketable securities 707 1,026 Cash at bank and in hand 66,459 78,461 CURRENT ASSETS 268,616 260,546 TOTAL ASSETS 425,797 416,185 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands) June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2021 Capital 6,634 6,611 Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves 214,253 188,740 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 17,330 34,409 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 238,217 229,760 Minority interests 187 191 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 238,404 229,951 Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion 1,903 2,155 Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year 10,944 10,198 Deferred tax liabilities 1 1 Provisions for contingencies and expenses 6,367 6,924 Other non-current liabilities 192 74 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,407 19,352 Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion 1,774 2,500 Rental liabilities due within 1 year 5,257 4,366 Trade and other payables 36,646 35,981 Contract liabilities 13,701 19,913 Other current liabilities 110,608 104,122 CURRENT LIABILITIES 167,986 166,882 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 425,797 416,185

Consolidated income statement for first-half 2022

(in € thousands) First-half 2022 % First-half 2021 % Revenue 258,480 100% 233,095 100% Other operating income 120 200 Purchases used in production and external charges (49,103) (46,850) Staff costs (176,617) (158,452) Taxes other than on income (2,197) (1,935) Amortization, depreciation and provisions (3,925) (3,758) Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods Other operating income and expenses (157) 157 Operating profit from ordinary activities 26,601 10.3% 22,457 9.6% Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards (635) (527) Current operating profit 25,966 10.0% 21,930 9.4% Other operating income and expenses (941) (613) Operating profit 25,025 9.7% 21,317 9.1% Income from cash and cash equivalents Net borrowing costs (244) (260) Other financial income and expenses (321) 329 Financial income/(expense) (565) 69 Income tax expense (7,091) 29% (5,776) 27% Income from equity-accounted investees Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale 17,369 15,610 Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale Net income 17,369 6.7% 15,610 6.7% Attributable to owners of the parent 17,333 15,583 Minority interests 39 27 Basic weighted average number of shares 13,252,256 13,208,860 Earnings per share 1.31 1.18 Diluted weighted average number of shares 13,332,256 13,283,360 Diluted earnings per share 1.30 1.17