12/05/2021 - 08:00

Aubay announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report.

The 2020 Annual Report is a free translation of selected sections of a reproduction of the official French version of the the “Document d'enregistrement universel" produced in XHTML and available on our website https://www.aubay.com.

This document can be viewed on the company's website on the investor page https://www.aubay.com

It can also be downloaded free of charge from the website or requested by telephone on +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Eventually, all documents are available at the company's headquarters at 13, rue Louis Pasteur 92100 Boulogne Billancourt and, in view of the current context related to COVID-19, on the company's website at the following address : www.aubay.com

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 6,673 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €426.4 million in 2020.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Nicolas Bouchez – Actus Finance – Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 – E-mail: [email protected]