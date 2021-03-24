24/03/2021 - 17:55

In € thousands 2020 2019 Change Revenue 426,382 417,757 +2.1% Operating profit from ordinary activities 41,215 42,801 -3.7% As a % of revenue 9.7% 10.2% Cost of performance shares (1,112) (1,484) Other operating income and expenses (1,463) (1,464) Operating profit 38,640 39,853 -3.0% Financial income/(expense) (419) (309) Tax (expense)/income (12,036) (13,135) Net income from consolidated companies 26,185 26,409 -0.9% As a % of revenue 6.1% 6.3% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 26,132 26,409 Earnings per share €1.98 €2.0 Headcount 6,562 6,503

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on March 24, 2021 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the statutory and consolidated statements for 2020. The financial statements have been audited by the Statutory Auditors. and the auditors' report will be issued once the procedures required to publish the company's Universal Registration Document have been completed.

Despite the unprecedented crisis, the Group demonstrated exceptional resilience in 2020, with an operating performance placing it among the frontrunners of the industry. This resilience is reflected in all the indicators, which have remained at a high level. Our teams were able to adapt quickly to new ways of working. The second half of the year was dynamic from a commercial perspective, accelerating a return to normal business conditions. There was a similar upturn in the recruitment process, following the slowdown observed at the start of the pandemic.

Operating margin from ordinary activities above projections

Operating margin was higher than estimated when the annual results were published in January, at 9.7%. It is once again perfectly in line with our profitability benchmark (between 9.5% to 10.5%). The Group's operating margin for the period came in at 9.3% for activities in France and 10.0% for activities overseas, compared with 11.3% and 9.1% in 2019, respectively.

Operating profit: €38.6 million

Operating profit came to €38.6 million, a contained decline of 3.0%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares of €1.1 million and “Other operating income and expenses” representing a net expense of €1.5 million, primarily comprising restructuring expenses.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent down to almost break-even (6.1% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent remained high at €26.1 million, very close to the record figure achieved in 2019, after taking into account a tax expense of €12 million, which represents an effective tax rate of 31%, versus 33% in 2019.

Sharp increase in net cash (excluding rental liabilities): €44.7 million

Our financial position was considerably strengthened in 2020 thanks to a remarkable increase in cash flow from operations of €47.2 million, versus €34.9 million in 2019. The company has not requested any extension for paying its expenses, particularly with regard to tax or social security. Aubay's net cash therefore improved from €11.6 million at December 31, 2019 to €22.6 million at June 30, and then €44.7 million at end-2020.

Proposed dividend of €0.66 per share

In light of this remarkable performance and its excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a dividend of €0.66 per share in respect of 2020 to the Annual General Meeting, representing a payout ratio of around 33% of net income. An interim dividend of €0.33 was already paid in November 2020.

Outlook for 2021

Aubay operates on a dynamic market, that still offers good visibility. The health crisis has acted as a means to step up investment in digital transformation and in strengthening system resilience. In addition, major groups are constantly seeking to reduce costs related to modernizing their information systems by engaging the services of partners such as Aubay that have long since demonstrated their efficiency.

As a result, demand for our services has not weakened since the start of the year – quite the opposite. With our tailor-made services, the Group is continuing its development and gaining market share.

Our consultants' productivity rate is high at the start of the year and our hiring plan particularly robust. The headcount has been increasing at a slightly faster rate than anticipated, particularly in France.

This has boosted the confidence of Aubay's management for the current year and those to come.

The objectives for 2021 are:

Annual revenue of between €440 million and €450 million,

Operating margin from ordinary activities of between 9.5% and 10.5%.

Aubay will publish its 2021 first-quarter revenue on April 21, 2021 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2020 Organic growth -1.5% Impact of changes in scope +3.6% Growth as reported +2.1%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 6,562 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €426.4 million in 2020.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position at December 31, 2020 ASSETS (in € thousands) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Goodwill 131,305 131,412 Intangible assets 771 828 Property, plant & equipment 5,166 5,575 Right of use relating to leases 18,611 22,996 Equity-accounted investees - Other financial assets 2,263 2,661 Deferred tax assets 2,472 2,796 Other non-current assets 118 277 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 160,706 166,545 Inventories and work in progress 516 411 Assets on contracts 29,148 29,216 Trade receivables 105,432 115,097 Other receivables and accruals 33,496 37,209 Marketable securities 579 1,056 Cash at bank and in hand 51,883 23,411 CURRENT ASSETS 221,054 206,400 TOTAL ASSETS 381,760 372,945 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Capital 6,604 6,597 Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves 170,016 151,164 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 26,132 26,409 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 202,752 184,170 Minority interests 144 91 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 202,896 184,261 Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion 3,913 5,697 Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year 13,756 17,823 Deferred tax liabilities 1 5 Provisions for contingencies and expenses 6,751 6,129 Other non-current liabilities 273 489 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 24,694 30,143 Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion 3,907 7,124 Rental liabilities due within 1 year 5,240 5,435 Trade and other payables 30,572 30,576 Contract liabilities 18,319 14,722 Other current liabilities 96,132 100,684 CURRENT LIABILITIES 154,170 158,541 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 381,760 372,945

Income statement for 2020 In € thousands 2020 % 2019 % Revenue 426,382 100% 417,757 100% Other operating income 421 242 Purchases used in production and external charges (86,216) (76,535) Staff costs (287,855) (288,213) Taxes other than on income (3,702) (3,056) Amortization, depreciation and provisions (7,628) (7,412) Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods Other operating income and expenses (187) 18 Operating profit from ordinary activities 41,215 9.7% 42,801 10.2% Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards (1,112) (1,484) Current operating profit 40,103 9.4% 41,317 9.9% Other operating income and expenses (1,463) (1,464) Operating profit 38,640 9.1% 39,853 9.5% Income from cash and cash equivalents Net borrowing costs (588) (725) Other financial income and expenses 169 416 Financial income/(expense) (419) (309) Income tax expense (12,036) 31% (13,135) 33% Income from equity-accounted investees Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale 26,185 26,409 Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale Net income 26,185 6.1% 26,409 6.3% Attributable to owners of the parent 26,132 26,409 Minority interests 53 0 Basic weighted average number of shares 13,192,494 13,180,717 Earnings per share 1.98 2.00 Diluted weighted average number of shares 13,244,994 13,272,217 Diluted earnings per share* 1.97 1.99