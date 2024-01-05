05/01/2024 - 18:05

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

21,045 shares

€13,438.89

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 290

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 194

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,040 shares for €111,084.48

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 8,317 shares for €63,169.51

As a reminder:

- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

15,322 shares

€ 60,853.52

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 272

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 194

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,700 shares for € 169,527.18

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 18,837 shares for € 183,752.93

- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

13,475 shares

€ 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.



