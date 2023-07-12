12/07/2023 - 18:05

SECOND QUARTER REVENUES DOWN 7%1 REFLECTING STRONG 2022 COMPARISON BASIS

REVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF UP 12%1, IN LINE WITH ANNUAL TARGETS

INCREASING MOMENTUM WITH MAJOR GLOBAL CLOUD PROVIDERS

Revenue in €000s 2022 2023 Change Change

like for like[1] First Quarter 19,828 27,326 +38% +34% Second Quarter 23,026 20,693 -10% -7% First Half 42,853 48,019 +12% +12%

Q2 figures are unaudited.

Revenue in €000s H1 2022 H1 2023 Change Like for like1 EMEA 11,769 12,509 +6% +7% USA / Canada 18,227 25,534 +40% +39% Latin America 4,861 3,113 -36% -36% Asia Pacific 7,996 6,863 -14% -14% TOTAL 42,853 48,019 +12% +12%

Data subject to limited review by ATEME's statutory auditors.

MRR in €000s July 2022 July 2023 Monthly Recurring Revenue[2] 2,115 2,453



Paris, July 12, 2023 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, generated revenues of €20.7 million in the Second Quarter of 2023, down 10% year-on-year and by 7% on a like-for-like basis. This reflects a strong base effect in the Second Quarter 2022 when revenues rose 30% on a like-for-like basis.

For the First Half as a whole, revenues were up 12% year-on-year on both a reported and like-for-like basis in the absence of any material currency effect.

The USA/Canada region generated revenues of €25.5 million, up 40% (39% like-for-like), confirming its position as the Group's largest market, representing 53% of revenues.

EMEA revenues were up 6% (7% like-for-like) at €12.5 million. The region remained the largest contributor to MRR growth.

Asia Pacific revenues declined 14% (same like-for-like) to €6.9 million which reflected an especially tough comparison basis in 2022 when topline growth was 68% like-for-like.

Latin America revenues were down 36% (same like-for-like) to €3.1 million, reflecting a more difficult commercial environment.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR) were virtually stable at €2.45 million. The significant MRR pipeline for the Second Half ensures Ateme remains on track to achieve its longer-term objectives of MRR €3 million by 2024 and €4 million by 2026.



New technological developments

Over the last three months, Ateme has significantly reinforced its cloud positioning and Ateme solutions are now available in the marketplaces of all three main cloud providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Ateme running on AWS has been selected by Swisscom for the World's first large-scale cloud DVR (Digital Video Recorder) solution in the public cloud. More details can be found at the following links.

Elsewhere, Ateme has focused on supporting the media & entertainment industry to transform and compete more effectively by offering innovative and engaging experiences at the convergence of video, gaming, and social media, and by enabling better monetization through ad insertion. More details can be found at the following links.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, commented: “Ateme has delivered a strong First Half 2023 revenue performance, with topline growth in line with objectives. We are excited by the potential created by the partnerships with the three major global cloud providers, showcased by our success with Swisscom selecting Ateme's to migrate its Cloud Digital Video Recording (CDVR) platform to AWS, in a move set to mark the world's first large-scale CDVR in a public cloud. All three cloud partners are now represented in our Strategic Advisory Committee.”



Upcoming event:

September 28th, 2023: First Half 2023 Results

About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 560 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2022, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €90 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

1 At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).