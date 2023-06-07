07/06/2023 - 08:30

Paris, June 7, 2023 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), a global specialist in video delivery, announces that the Board of Directors intends to broaden its range of expertise in order to support the Group's development over the coming years. To this end, the Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Laurence AMAND-JULES and Vincent TAUZIA as independent directors at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.



Biography of Laurence AMAND-JULES

Laurence brings a 25+ year experience of strategy and finance leadership roles at global level gained with listed world's leaders of the FMCG and media industries (Danone, Mondelez and Kellogg's and Lagardère). She supported the international media rights division of Lagardère Sports in delivering major events such as the Rio Football World's Cup and the Olympic Games of Sochi and Rio.

Laurence has worked as interim CEO, Chief Transformation Officer or CFO since 2017. She facilitated the transformation of the nuclear division of Group Gorgé. She drove the digitalization of LUXE.TV, the TV channel dedicated to luxury and lifestyle, broadcast in more than 120 countries. She acted as the Group CFO of Blablacar, the French iconic unicorn.

Today, she is also a Non-Executive Board Member at Genève Sports SA and chair of the Finance and Audit Committee at GAIN, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

Laurence graduated from Sciences-Po Paris in geopolitics and economics. She holds an INSEAD MBA.



Biography of Vincent TAUZIA

Currently strategy consultant and advisor, Vincent is an experienced senior executive with a track record of building and leading high-performance global product and partnerships teams in fast-paced growth environments. For 9 years at Netflix, he developed scalable video and payment solutions, and deployed them to over 200 global distribution partners: TV operators, telcos, TV and mobile OEMs as well as large platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Vincent also drove innovation across the streaming ecosystem working on early versions of HbbTV in Europe while at Philips and on RDK more recently. Previously, he founded a machine learning start-up, creating award-winning AI products, and licensing them to major media companies in 40+ countries.

Vincent started his career at STMicroelectronics developing TV technologies in close collaboration with leading customers in the Middle East and in China.

Vincent holds an MSEE from INSA Lyon and an MBA from INSEAD. He also holds 4 international patents.





Upcoming events:

June 28th, 2023: Annual General Meeting

July 12th, 2023: 2023 Second Quarter Revenues



About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 560 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2022, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €90 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr





DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ateme, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning Ateme's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding Atemes' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

Ateme expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.