02/06/2023 - 18:30

ATEME shares (ISIN Code: FR0011992700 – Ticker: ATEME) are listed for trading on Euronext Paris, compartment C. Awarded the label of "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance, shares are eligible for French FCPI innovation mutual funds.

Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital Total number of voting rights 2023.05.31 11,322,027 Total theoretical number of voting rights1: 13,277,396 Total number of exercisable voting rights²: 13,260,222



Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires disclosure whenever there is a threshold disclosure requirement in addition to that related to legal thresholds: no.

1 In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares).

