10/05/2023 - 07:30

STRONG START TO 2023 WITH REVENUES OF €27.3 MILLION, UP 34% LIKE-FOR-LIKE [1]

DYNAMIC COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM; HIGH CUSTOMER APPETITE FOR COMBINED TITAN/NEA OFFER

MOST SUCCESSFUL-EVER NAB SHOW IN APRIL

ALL FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

Consolidated data (€000s)

IFRS Q1

2022 Q1

2023 Change Like-for-like 1 EMEA 6,070 6,443 +6% +5% USA / Canada 7,259 16,326 +125% +117% Latin America 2,089 1,395 -33% -35% Asia Pacific 4,410 3 162 -28% -30% TOTAL 19,828 27,326 +38% +34%

Q1 figures are unaudited.



Paris, May 10, 2023 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, generated revenues of €27.3 million in the First Quarter of 2023, up 38%, and by 34% on a like-for-like basis.

EMEA revenues were up 6%, and 5% like-for-like, at €6,4m.

The USA/Canada region delivered revenues of €16,3m, up 125%, and by 117% like-for-like, maintaining the strong growth trend of 2022, and boosted by some major contracts that shifted from Q4 last year. This puts the region at its highest ever revenue levelwhile maintaining gross margin level.

Latin America revenues were down 33% to €1,4m, and by 35% on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the ongoing difficult economic environment in this area.

Asia Pacific revenues were down 28% to €3,2m, and by 30% on a like-for-like basis. It reflects the high comparison basis, with 170% growth in Q1 2022.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR) rose from €2,443K in January 2023 to €2,497K in April 2023, up by €54K. This limited rise is typical of the First Quarter of the year, notably reflecting some late renewals of annual support contracts.



Best ever NAB Show for Ateme

More international visitors returned to the NAB Show - the largest trade show in the industry – which took place in April in Las Vegas. While the overall attendance was still down 28% compared to 2019, the footfall at Ateme's booth exceeded its pre-Covid level by 8%.

Key demonstrations included:

High Quality of Experience using Ateme's AI-compression, increasing viewer satisfaction while controlling the cost of ownership.

Multi-cloud video delivery solutions in both the AWS (Amazon Web Services) and GCP (Google Cloud Platform) marketplaces, reinforcing Ateme's leadership in the cloud migration customer journey.

Audience-aware streaming: Ateme's end-to-end solution based on its machine-learning patent, enabling automatic optimization of compression resources to reduce the global traffic on the CDN.

Next generation fan engagement solutions, merging video streaming with E-commerce and AR/VR/XR experiences.

Ateme's general sustainability value proposition, with its high-performance solutions contributing to reducing the carbon footprint of video services.

On the same note, ‘Greening of Streaming', the industry association of which Ateme is both a founding member and an active leader in many working group initiatives, was recognized with a NAB Sustainability Award.



All financial objectives confirmed

The traction at NAB generated by demos of our new consumer engagement technologies reinforces our other tailwinds, notably the strong start to 2023, the healthy commercial pipeline, and the compelling proposition of the combined Titan compression solution with NEA delivery solutions.

We are therefore confident in reiterating our financial objectives for the current and outer years as follows:

Revenue growth exceeding 10% in 2023;

EBITDA of €5-10 million in 2023, above €10 million in 2024, and €30 million in 2026;

Ongoing development of Monthly Recurring Revenues, with an objective of €3 million in 2024 and €4 million in 2026.



Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, commented: “2023 has begun with a flying start, and Ateme enjoyed its most successful ever NAB Show, showcasing its state-of-the-art technology and sustainability value proposition. This strong momentum, healthy commercial pipeline and the positive customer reaction to our combined Titan / NEA offer underpin our confidence in our current year and mid-term objectives.”





Upcoming events:

June 28th, 2023: Annual General Meeting

July 12th, 2023: 2023 Second Quarter Revenues



About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 560 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2022, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €90 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ateme, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning Ateme's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding Atemes' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

Ateme expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter