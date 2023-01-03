03/01/2023 - 18:05

Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the global specialist in video delivery, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

Thursday, January 26, 2023 2022 Annual Revenues Thursday, March 23, 2023 2022 Year-End Results Wednesday, May 10 , 2023 2023 First Quarter Revenues Wednesday, June 7, 2023 General meeting Wednesday, July 12, 2023 2023 Half-Year Revenues Thursday, September 28, 2023 2023 Half-Year Results Wednesday, November 8, 2023 2023 Third Quarter Revenues



About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 520 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2021, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €79 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

