05/01/2022 - 18:00

Paris, January 5, 2022 – 18:00 CET



Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

11,357 shares

€ 96,157.84

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 557

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 534

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 56,081 shares for € 748,606.92

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 54,546 shares for € 717,500.68



As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

9,822 shares

€ 127,487.56

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 485

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 405

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 45,334 shares for € 746,030.77

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 42,072 shares for € 697,864.00

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

13,475 shares

€ 62,343.03



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Ateme : Ateme enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience, so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential.

Ateme's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions powers thousands of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver higher-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.

Ateme has repeatedly innovated in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that Ateme remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees in its headquarters in France and offices around the world: USA, Brazil, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, Korea and Australia.

Since 2014, Ateme is listed on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0011992700) and a member of its Tech 40 index. With 2020 revenues of €71 M revenues, in January 2021 the company finalized its acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B

