PARIS — November 4, 2021 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in IP video streaming solutions, has acquired the Flamingo hospitality and enterprise video delivery business of Anevia from ATEME. This acquisition builds on VITEC's core enterprise IPTV business and, coupled with the acquisition of Exterity in April 2021, will position VITEC as the global leader in Enterprise and Hospitality IPTV solutions. ATEME will continue to focus on its core business of video-delivery software for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, and this transaction will provide existing Flamingo users with a long-term video delivery solution for hospitality and enterprise applications.

In 2020, ATEME acquired Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, as a means to address the growing IPTV and OTT opportunity by combining its video compression solutions with Anevia's content delivery solutions.

Following its acquisition of Exterity in April 2021, VITEC identified the opportunity to combine the hospitality and enterprise components of the Anevia business with VITEC to further expand its offering in the Enterprise and Hospitality markets. ATEME and VITEC have an existing business partnership which enabled a rapid identification of the benefits to Anevia customers by mapping out a strategy to integrate the Flamingo products into VITEC's enterprise IPTV platform.

“This acquisition is a statement of our commitment to expanding our reach in the enterprise and hospitality markets,” says Colin Farquhar, senior vice president sales, at VITEC. “Anevia is especially strong in the hospitality sector in Europe and the Middle East, and we value its experience in these regions greatly as we seek to further develop our presence. Existing Anevia customers can rest assured that it is ‘business as usual', and they will continue to receive the same levels of service, plus new platform innovations from the VITEC team. We are excited to work with Anevia to further enhance VITEC's rounded offering.”

Laurent Lafarge, Chairman and CEO of Anevia, says: “We are excited to integrate Flamingo and our Enterprise and Hospitality business with VITEC, which is committed to delivering excellence to the marketplace, and look forward to seeing the impact of the combined VITEC and Anevia solutions across Europe and the Middle East. Crucially, this will also free ATEME to focus on its priority OTT market through the combination of the compression solutions it already had and the content delivery solutions it acquired from Anevia.”

About VITEC

VITEC is a market-leading provider of IPTV, digital signage and video streaming technologies that help organisations harness the power of video to communicate, educate and entertain. VITEC is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, archiving and streaming over IP. VITEC's end-to-end video streaming solutions enable customers to capture TV and video content directly from any source and manage its delivery, as channels or within digital signage screens, to any connected device via an existing network.

From corporate, broadcast and venues, to accommodation, government and military, VITEC has global expertise in delivering complex, proAV solutions. VITEC's award-winning IPTV platform is a powerful suite of services for content management, digital signage, video archiving, and video wall processing. VITEC encode/decode solutions are 100% hardware based, including PCIe cards with SDK for custom design or OEM for high-performance video systems.

Headquartered in Paris, France, VITEC has a global reach through offices across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Making a difference with green initiatives, VITEC is the first Zero Carbon MPEG company and encourages customers to buy GreenPEG™ for continued environmental efforts to reduce greenhouse gases. https://www.vitec.com/

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video-on-demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience – anywhere, anytime and on any screen – including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member of and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France it has regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

About ATEME

ATEME enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience, so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential.

ATEME's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions powers thousands of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver higher-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.

ATEME has repeatedly innovated in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that ATEME remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.

Founded in 1991, ATEME has 500 employees in its headquarters in France and offices around the world: USA, Brazil, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, Korea and Australia.

Since 2014, ATEME is listed on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0011992700) and a member of its Tech 40 index. With 2020 revenues of €71 M revenues, in January 2021 the company finalized its acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

