12/06/2024 - 14:40

In a few days, the 36th edition of the International Congress of Art History (CIHA) will open at the Lyon Convention Center (June 23 to 28). This is a very exceptional event that will not be repeated in France for several decades.

https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/

Created in 1873, the CIHA congresses take place every four years and are sometimes referred to colloquially as the “Olympiads of Art History”. The most recent congresses have been hosted in Melbourne (2008), Nuremberg (2012), Beijing (2016), Florence and São Paulo (2019-2021), and the next edition (after Lyon this year), will be organized in Washington DC in 2028. On a global scale, the CIHA congresses constitute the most unifying event for the entire community of researchers and professionals in the world of art and cultural heritage.

Organized by the French Art History Committee (CFHA) in partnership with the National Institute of Art History (INHA), the Lumière University Lyon 2 and the Rhône-Alpes Historical Research Laboratory (LARHRA CNRS UMR 5190), the 36th edition of this congress will take place at the Congress Center of the Cité Internationale in Lyon and will focus on a strong theme with connections to important societal issues: matter and materiality.

This theme questions the very sources of art and delves into the conception, production, interpretation, and conservation of works of art from all cultures and all periods. It opens onto urgent questions linked to the most topical environmental and geopolitical issues: access to resources, sustainability, conservation, museums and ecological transition, dematerialization, destruction/reconstruction, war and heritage, and will include a session specifically devoted to Ukraine.

thierry Ehrmann, CEO of Artmarket.com and founder of Artprice:

“As one of its principal active patrons, Artprice is very happy to contribute to this global event, which is one of the most important for France and its international cultural policy. With participants from over 70 countries and more than 1000 speakers, this year's CIHA will be a superb intellectual complement to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Indeed, this extraordinary quadrennial Art History Congress consolidates France's efforts to re-establish itself as an important cultural player on the international scene (according to Artprice's Annual Art Market Report, it is already the leading art marketplace in continental Europe). We will of course be very pleased to welcome CIHA delegates to the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket in the heart of the Contemporary Art Museum, La Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos during an exceptional private evening.”

Olivier Bonfait, President of the French Committee for the History of Art (CFHA), organizer of the CIHA 2024:

“By the quality and diversity of the planned discussions, the very high number of participants (more than 1500) and the international response it has received, this Art History Congress is already an important milestone in Art History. And, considering Artprice's contribution to Art History by enhancing art market transparency, their support of this Congress is a great honor and makes perfect sense. By participating in the International Congress in Lyon you are celebrating the importance of research and knowledge in the field of Art History.”

The success of this major event is ensured by the strong commitment of the international community. The figures speak for themselves: 1500 registered participants, more than 1000 speakers from 70 countries. More than 90 sessions, 10 major conferences, plus numerous round tables, dialogues and meetings.

The Congress's opening speech will be delivered by the Turkish Nobel Prize laureate, author, Orhan Pamuk. Also contributing to this exceptional program are personalities at the forefront of research in art history, anthropology, philosophy and the heritage sciences (notably Georges Didi-Huberman, Tim Ingold, Gabriela Siracusano, Monica Wagner) as well as directors of major collections (including the Musée d'Orsay, the Louvre, the John P. Getty Museum, the Museu das Culturas Indígenas de São Paulo and the Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing). Two international artists will come to share their relationship with notions of materiality: Sheela Gowda (India) and Jefferson Pinder (USA).

At the same time, a Book Fair, in which Artprice by Artmarket will be participating, will bring together around forty national and international exhibitors who are among the leaders in publishing in art history and related disciplines.

A rich cultural program is also offered to delegates, covering the most diverse centers of interest: around thirty visits to museums and heritage sites in Lyon and its metropolis throughout the congress, as well as a series of eight excursions in the Auvergne Rhône Alpes Region on Friday, June 28. In the evening, discussions will continue during special events organized with partner museums and foundations and the support of committed patrons.

Register and take part in all the opportunities this exceptional congress offers you including professional exchanges, the consolidation of your networks, unique and convivial moments, discoveries of all kinds, and privileged visits to the region's extraordinary heritage.

https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/fr/programme#prog_culturel

https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/?Itemid=361#prog_culturel

To register for the conference: https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/fr/inscriptions

Please note, places for the cultural program are limited:

Don't miss the places available for excursions, visits and evenings in the cultural program, and register from your personal space (once you have registered for the congress).

Evenings

• Daniel Spoerri dinner performance, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Lyon – June 25 (paying)

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Lyon supports and hosts the reissue of a banquet designed by Swiss artist Daniel Spoerri, thanks to a loan from the National Center for Plastic Arts and the collaboration of Michelin-starred Lyon chef Jérémy Galvan.

• Private evening with cocktail dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts – June 25 (paying)

Free visit to the Connecting Worlds exhibition; Conference by Pierre Rosenberg in front of The Flight into Egypt and The Death of Chioné by Nicolas Poussin; Five restoration workshops for works of art from the museum by curators and restorers.

• Private evening with a reception at the Musée d'Art Contemporain L'Organe managing La Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos – June 26 (free to registered delegates)

Guided tour of the Abode of Chaos, discovery of the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket and its documentary archive; a cocktail dinner and discussion time with thierry Ehrmann, visual sculptor and creator of La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos, President of Artmarket.com and Founder of Artprice.

• Evening at the Lyon Contemporary Art Museum – 27 June from 7 p.m. to midnight (free).

Exhibitions open at night until 11 p.m. Evening at the macBar, the bar of the Lyon Museum of Contemporary Art. DJ set. Access to the Museum's terrace.Excursions on 28 June

There are only a few places left for the following 5 excursions.

• Heritage of Puy-en-Velay (Cathedral and urban heritage of Puy-en-Velay)

• Architecture and industry of the Loire (Museum of Art and Industry, Saint-Étienne; visit to the Le Corbusier site – Firminy-Vert)

• Museums and conservation-restoration in Grenoble (Visit to the ARC-Nucléart conservation-restoration workshop; Grenoble Museum; Musée de l'Évêché)

• Arts and Museums in Grenoble (Le Magasin, National Center for Contemporary Art; Tour Perret; Musée Hébert)

• Heritage and restoration in Givors (Saint-Nicolas Church; visit to the City of Stars by Jean Renaudie and the urban heritage of Givors)

This major scientific and cultural event benefits from the support of numerous public and private partners and patrons.

The 36th CIHA is placed under the high sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture and its Minister Rachida Dati, the Ministry of Europe & Foreign Affairs and its Minister Stéphane Séjourné, the Ministry of Higher Education & Research and its Minister Sylvie Retailleau. It is supported by major institutions: the National Center for Scientific Research, the National Institute of Art History, the École du Louvre, the Université Lumière Lyon 2, the École Nationale Supérieure de Lyon, and the Grenoble Alpes University.

It also benefits from the generous support of numerous foundations, cultural partners and companies and individuals including the Academy of Fine Arts, the Spanish Embassy, ??Artprice by Artmarket, the Art & University Association, the Bruschettini Foundation for Islamic & Asian Art (Genoa), Cartier, the Circle of Patrons of Lyon Museums, the Deutsches Forum für Kunstgeschichte (Paris), the Antoine de Galbert Foundation, the Bullukian Foundation, the Tiqitaq Foundation, the Fundación Proa (Buenos Aires), the Gerda Henkel Stiftung (Düsseldorf), the Getty Foundation (Los Angeles), the Italian Cultural Institute of Lyon, the Kunst Historisches Institut in Florenz-the Max-Planck-Institut (Florence), the macLYON (Lyon's Museum of Contemporary Art), the Musée d'Orsay/Musée de l'Orangerie, the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, the two Gadagne Museums, the Organe Museum of Contemporary Art which manages La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos, the Samuel H. Kress Foundation (New York), the Terra Foundation for American Art (USA), Daniel Thierry, and the Wu Zuoren International Foundation of Fine Arts (Beijing).

Welcome to Lyon, the global capital of Art History in June 2024.

Contact : CIHA-Lyon-2024@cfha-web.fr

The Management Committee

Laurent Baridon, Judith Kagan, France Nerlich, Sophie Raux

Images:

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2024/05/image1-36e-CIHA.png]

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2024/05/image2-Siege-social-Artmarket.jpg]

