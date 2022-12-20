20/12/2022 - 14:00

Financière Apsys announces the completion of a TAP issue of its second “green” Euro Private Placement “Euro PP” bonds for an amount of €8,8 million, maturing in October 2027, and which brings the issue total €55.8 million. The funds will be allocated to assets and projects with high environmental quality, according to a green framework that respects “Green Bond Principles”.

“This operation is a continuation of our programme carried out in October 2022. Investors are once again demonstrating their confidence in the resilience of Apsys' portfolio and development pipeline. This green issue is based on our green bond framework, illustrating our strong CSR policy within our flagship projects under development embedding high environmental quality” says Jean-Philippe Carrascosa, Chief Financial Officer of Apsys Group.

Financière Apsys was supported in this issue by BNP Paribas and Invest Securities, as Lead Manager and Bookrunner, by Banque Palatine and, as joint Lead Managers and by Bopro as CSR advisor. Gide Loyrette and Nouel De Pardieu Brocas Maffei advised the banks and issuer respectively. CACEIS is the payment agent and Aether Financial Services is the calculation agent.

A passionate city stakeholder, since 1996, Apsys has been designing, building, managing and enhancing high-value-added operations in all areas (mixed urban centres, shopping centres, offices, housing, hotels etc.) Its iconic projects include Manufaktura in Lodz (Poland), Beaugrenelle, Paris, Posnania in Pozna? (Poland), Muse Metz and Steel in Saint-Etienne, and even Le Dix Solférino in Paris, currently under development, Canopia in Bordeaux, Neyrpic in Grenoble, La Maison du Peuple in Clichy and now the renovation of the Centre d'Echanges de Perrache in Lyon, and the AP-HP head office in Paris. Thanks to architectural gestures that are both bold and respectful, generous social spaces, “hand-crafted” programming mixes, and concrete environmental and social commitments, Apsys' achievements and projects convey a creative, responsible and generous vision of the city, for the benefit of all. Together, another city is possible! Find out more: www.apsysgroup.com.

