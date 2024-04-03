03/04/2024 - 11:10

Paris, 3 April 2024 - Altamir's 2023 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 3 April 2024.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

The 2023 annual financial report;

The report on corporate governance;

Description of the share buyback programme.

This document is available in French on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr, Media Center/ Informations réglementées https://www.altamir.fr/fr/informations-reglementees/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available at the Company's headquarters:

61, rue des Belles-Feuilles - 75116 Paris (France).

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 23 April 2024 NAV as of 31/03/2024 16 May 2024, post-trading H1 2024 earnings and NAV as of 30/06/2024 12 September 2024, post-trading

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of €1.3 billion. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax Partners, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in LBO and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2's and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR (“Société de Capital Risque”). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr