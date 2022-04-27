27/04/2022 - 17:50

Paris, 27 April 2022 – Altamir's combined General Shareholders' meeting was held on 26 April 2022. The shareholders represented at the meeting held in aggregate 84.36% of the outstanding shares. All resolutions were adopted with over 96% of the votes.

Shareholders approved a dividend of €1.13 per share, to be paid on 27 May 2022 (ex-dividend date: 25 May).

Shareholders also approved the increase in the age limit applicable to Maurice Tchenio, Chairman and CEO of Altamir Gérance, which will be extended to 85, as well as an amended, simplified method for calculating management fees and the Management Company's remuneration.

In addition, shareholders ratified the appointment of Dominique Cerutti and renewed his term, as well as those of Jean Estin and Anne Landon, as members of the Supervisory Board. As a reminder, the Supervisory Board is composed of four members, all independent, of whom two are women.

The results of the vote on each resolution are available on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr).

Forthcoming event:

NAV as of 31/03/2022 11 May 2022, after market close

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.4bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

