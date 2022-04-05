05/04/2022 - 18:40

Paris, 5 April 2022 – The Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Tuesday 26 April 2022, at 10:00 am, at Altamir's offices: 1 rue Paul Cézanne, 75008 Paris.

The AGM prior notice, including the meeting agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the BALO (French Bulletin of Obligatory Legal Announcements) on 21 March 2022 and the AGM notice will be published in the BALO on 11 April 2022 and in a French journal of legal announcements on 11 April 2022.

In conformity with article R. 22-10-23 of the French Code of Commerce, the supporting documents to the AGM are available on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr).

The supporting documents to the AGM will also be made available to shareholders as of the AGM notice date. Thus, in conformity with the applicable regulatory provisions:

all registered shareholders may, up to and including the fifth day before the AGM, request that the Company forward them the documentation referred to in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Code of Commerce, by electronic or other means. Bearer shareholders may exercise this right only after producing a registration certificate stating that their shares are recorded in a bearer securities account on the books of an accredited intermediary;

all shareholders may review the documents referred to in articles L. 225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Code of Commerce at the company's headquarters.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.4bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives. In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

