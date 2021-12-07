07/12/2021 - 18:50

Paris, 7 December 2021 – Apax Partners LLP is to sell its investment in Unilabs to the Danish holding company A.P. Moller.

The transaction, which is expected to close in Q1 2O22, will give Altamir a MOIC of around 3.2x. This represents an uplift of more than 25% to Unilabs' fair value as of 30 June 2021.

Unilabs is one of Europe's leading diagnostics companies, offering services in laboratory medicine, imaging and pathology. Supported by the Apax team, Unilabs has grown both organically and through M&A, completing 50+ acquisitions since 2017, and it currently operates in 15 countries with market-leading positions in most of them. Unilabs has also become a pan-European leader in digital radiology and pathology.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995, with a NAV of more than €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of essentially unlisted companies.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

