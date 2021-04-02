02/04/2021 - 09:55

Paris, 2 April 2021 - Against the background of the Covid-19 crisis and to ensure the safety of all shareholders, the Board has decided to hold the Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. on 27 April 2021 in closed session without the physical presence of shareholders and all other persons entitled to attend.

This decision has been taken in accordance with the provisions of Ordinance 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, as extended and amended. The lockdown measures that currently apply in the Ile de France region do not permit physical meetings of shareholders. Furthermore, were these measures to be lifted on the date of the meeting, the Company does not have, and has not been able to identify, a space that would allow it to comply with the Covid-19 epidemic health protection measures set out in Decree 2020-1310 of 29 October 2020, given the number of people usually present at this meeting.

The Advance Notice announcing the Annual General Meeting, including the Meeting Agenda, the text of the resolutions to be submitted for the approval of the Meeting and details regarding attendance and voting rights were published on 22 March 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO). The Notice of Meeting will be published on 12 April 2021 in the BALO and in a bulletin of legal notices.

These notices are available on the company website at www.altamir.fr.

Webcast and details of how to take part

It should be noted that the technical impossibility of identifying individual shareholders means that they will not be able to participate and vote live (by telephone or video conferencing).

The Meeting will be webcast by video on the company website at www.altamir.fr.

It will be relayed within the regulatory time limit.

Since shareholders are unable to attend the meeting in person, no admittance cards will be issued.

Shareholders are invited to cast their votes in advance of the Annual General Meeting by post or by granting a proxy to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or to a third party who will also be required to vote remotely, either by post or by e-mail using the address [email protected] or via the secure VOTACCESS voting platform.

Provision of preparatory documents - Requests for documents to be sent

The Annual General Meeting preparatory documents as required in accordance with the terms of Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be made available via the company website (www.altamir.fr/fr/assemblees-generales) no later than 21 days prior to the meeting.

The documents to be presented at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available via the company website (www.altamir.fr) or on request by e-mail using the address [email protected]. All requests must be made no later than 6 April 2021.

Shareholders may ask the company to send them the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at any time between the Notice of Meeting and the end of the fifth day prior to the meeting. These requests should preferably by made by e-mail using the address [email protected] (or by post to: Altamir, Service des Relations Investisseurs, 1 rue Paul Cézanne, 75008 Paris).

Shareholders are encouraged to e-mail all requests to the address shown above.

Shareholder questions

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder may submit written questions to the Board at any time after the date on which the preparatory documents are made available to shareholders. These written questions should preferably be sent by e-mail to [email protected] (or by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt sent to the registered office of the company). All questions must be received before the end of the second working day preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting. They must also be accompanied by a certificate of share account registration. All questions and answers will be posted on the company website (www.altamir.fr/fr/assemblees-generales) within the regulatory time limit.

To maintain a continuous and open dialogue with shareholders during this closed Annual General Meeting, Altamir will offer them the option to submit their questions directly in writing on the live streaming platform at www.altamir.fr. These questions will be read out, together with the name of the shareholders concerned, and answered live during the Annual General Meeting. They will be selected and answered within the amount of time allocated to the question and answer session. Questions relating to the same subject may be grouped together.

Scrutineers

Lastly, the scrutineers for the Annual General Meeting will be appointed in accordance with all applicable regulations: the post of scrutineer will be offered to those ten shareholders with the largest number of voting rights to the best knowledge of the company on the date the meeting is convened. The identity and status of those appointed to this post will be published in accordance with all regulations.

For general information, please regularly visit the dedicated Annual General Meeting section of www.altamir.fr.

Upcoming events

Annual General Meeting 27 April 2021 NAV at 31/03/2021 11 May 2021, after market closure Half-year results and NAV at 30/06/2021 9 September 2021, after market closure NAV at 30/09/2021 4 November 2021, after market closure

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of more than €1.1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: [email protected]