29/08/2024 - 08:55

Information Update on the Company's Situation Following the General Shareholders' Assembly of August 27, 2024

Paris, France – 29.08.2024 – AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker : ALGRE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), an investment company, takes the opportunity of the shareholders' general assembly held on August 27, 2024, which ratified several changes, to provide the market with information about its new situation and strategic reorientation.

New Reference Shareholder :

Following a restructuring of its shareholding, AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN), now has a new reference shareholder: AMC Uplift High Yield European Growth. The shareholding structure is now as follows:

AMC Uplift High Yield European Growth 46,31 % Public 53,69 % Total 100,00%

New Management :

As a result of this change in shareholding, AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) has overhauled its management board.

As a reminder, as of August 27, 2024, the company's management was as follows:

Chief Executive Officer :

Mr. Tan Ha

Members of the Board of Directors :

Mr. Patrick Marché, président,

Mr. Bernard Voisin,

Mr. Michel Masson,

Company Novali.

Following the resignation of almost all the Board members, a new management team has been appointed. As of the date hereof, the management AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) is as follows:

Chief Executive Director Mme Laetitia Maffei Chairman of the Board of Directors M. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat Director Mme Laetitia Maffei Director M. Patrice Blandin Director M. Ali Kaptanoglu Director M. Patrick Marché

Biographies of the New Directors :

Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat :

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat holds a Master's degree in Business Law from the University of Paris II–Panthéon Assas and an MBA from HEC–University of Montreal. Currently, he is the President and Founder of Capital Système Investissements S.A, an asset management company specializing in private debt and Private Equity based in Geneva. He has previously served as Head of Private Markets at EFG Bank, CEO of Olympia Capital Gestion in Paris, Founder of PBS Private Bank Switzerland in Zurich, Head of UBS Global Asset Management France & Monaco, Fund Manager at Merrill Lynch in Geneva, and Corporate Finance Analyst at HSBC–Banque du Louvre in Paris.

Mrs. Laetitia Maffei :

Laetitia Maffei holds a Master's degree in Business Law from the University of Paris II – Panthéon Assas and is a graduate of the École du Louvre. She began her career in the cultural sector at the Centre Pompidou and then at the Centre Photographique d'Île-de-France. In 2013, she won a tender from the Île-de-France Region to create a traveling contemporary art museum, the Musée Passager. A digital art specialist, she founded Danae.io, one of the first startups to register artworks on the blockchain, paving the way for NFTs. Laetitia Maffei is a laureate of the Réseau Entreprendre Paris and the Wilco incubator. In 2020, together with artist Kowei Nawa, she won the competition for the Statue of Equality on the Île Seguin. Predicting that blockchain would revolutionize finance, she joined Capital Système Investissements in Geneva, an asset management boutique specializing in private debt, where she put her expertise in project management and innovation to good use.

Mr. Patrice Blandin :

Patrice Blandin is the president of ACN SERVICE and MAM, companies specializing in industrial maintenance and the retrofitting of CNC machines. Previously, he served as president of STEEL FORM SAS, a French manufacturer of stainless steel dished ends, and ROTH2, the second-largest European manufacturer of high-pressure accumulator bodies and diving cylinders. Throughout his career, he has also been president of the PHYTOCOSMA International Laboratory and managing director of COMAP International. Patrice Blandin has an initial engineering background, complemented by studies in law and management. Since January 2018, he has been a consular judge in bankruptcy and general litigation, and president of the Prevention Detection delegation of the Lyon Commercial Court.

Mr. Ali Kaptanoglu :

Ali Kaptanoglu is a finance professional with extensive experience in private wealth management, investment banking, and asset management. He has worked at prestigious multinational banks such as UBS, ABN Amro, and Deutsche Bank. He holds a master's degree in economics and business administration from the University of Basel, with a specialization in monetary economics and financial markets. Throughout his career, Ali Kaptanoglu has advised families, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors and has been involved in numerous mergers and acquisitions, financing projects, and corporate finance activities in several countries. He also established the Turkey and Middle East desk at ABN Amro and has held leadership positions in various international branches. Ali Kaptanoglu is a member of several important organizations, including the Grand Orient Circle and the Oxford Philosophy Society.

Mr. Patrick Marché :

Patrick Marché is an entrepreneur and seasoned business leader with extensive experience in various sectors, including finance, green chemistry, and agribusiness. He is the president and founder of PM Entreprise, a company he established in 2011, and has also founded several other successful businesses, such as The Village, IRDOCA, Groupe Algreen, and Groupe Neolife. His leadership has enabled companies like Groupe Algreen and Groupe Neolife to achieve significant revenue and growth, both listed on Euronext Growth. Previously, Patrick Marché was the general manager of Chocolat Weiss, where he led a team of 120 employees and generated a turnover of 23 million euros.

These new appointments were ratified during the general meeting of shareholders held on August 27, 2024.

New Development Strategy :

The new management has initiated a strategic reorientation of the company by committing to acquire stakes in profitable businesses across various sectors in Europe and to hold them indefinitely, while promoting their development. AVENTADOR actively supports the companies in its portfolio in their growth to increase their value, notably through various optimization processes, including financial, accounting, tax, legal, and IT improvements.

New Company Name :

To reflect this new strategy, the company has changed its corporate name to AVENTADOR.

This name change was decided during the general shareholders' assembly held on August 27, 2024.

New Company Headquarters :

The Board of Directors changed the company's headquarters from:

Wellio Lyon Part-Dieu – 9 rue des Cuirassiers – 69003 Lyon

To :

10 rue de la Paix – 75002 Paris

Presentation of Resolutions Voted at the General Shareholders' Assembly of August 27, 2024 :

For more details, we invite you to visit the company's website under the Investors section: www.aventadorholding.com

About AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) :

AVENTADOR (formerly ALGREEN) is a holding company specializing in the management, development, and financing of profitable businesses. With a focus on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, AVENTADOR strives to maximize value for its shareholders while contributing positively to the economy. AVENTADOR actively supports the companies in its portfolio in their growth to increase their value, particularly through various optimization processes, including financial, accounting, tax, legal, and IT improvements.

Contact : investors@aventadorholding.com

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker : ALGRE, ISIN : FR001400IV58) www.aventadorholding.com