2 French market leaders join forces to develop a useful IoT solution

Airwell, a French listed company and leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering, entrusts LACROIX – France's industrial IoT specialist – to deploy a solution connecting its devices to its AirHome application.

In a difficult energy environment, this solution enables users to regulate their heating devices more effectively thanks to centralised management of heat pumps as well as air conditioning, ventilation and domestic hot water. This connected energy-efficient solution not only makes daily lives easier and better; it also cuts down bills.

Challenges linked to relocation, with design and production Made in France

Airwell called on LACROIX's services to engineer a comprehensive solution, encompassing all stages – from design to manufacturing.

LACROIX's very own design centre, Impulse, jointly created a personalised solution by leveraging its generic technology platforms. The task at hand was evident; namely, to manufacture a product for industry that is competitive, robust and foolproof secure which optimises time-to-market.

September 2024 will see 300,000 products developed at Symbiose, LACROIX's smart industry 4.0 factory opened two years ago, in September 2022, in Maine-et-Loire (western France).

Partnering to propel the energy and environmental transition

This partnership reflects the shared strategies of LACROIX and Airwell, aimed at promoting local development and production to meet the need for increased sovereignty within industry at large. LACROIX, with its dedication to useful technology, and Airwell, a trailblazer of energy efficiency, are combining their expertise to urgently address social and environmental challenges.

By implementing a 100% Made in France solution, the two groups are collaborating to guarantee improved traceability across the value chain. This makes it easier to maintain fully operational and repairable products – another top priority, soon made compulsory by prevailing regulations.

"Airwell is thrilled to team up with LACROIX and share our skill sets; with Airwell, the technician, striving for energy efficiency, and LACROIX, a player committed to providing IoT solutions and electronic equipment. Going forward, the challenge lies in delivering useful technologies that are fully Made in France to champion the country's know-how and sovereignty in manufacturing," commented Laurent Roegel, Airwell CEO.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected electronic equipment and technologies.

As a publicly listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €761 million in 2023, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers' electronic equipment, as well as IoT (hardware, software, and cloud) and AI solutions, for the automotive, industrial, smart home and building, avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors. The Group also provides connected and secure equipment and solutions to optimize the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic management, V2X and traffic signs) and the remote control of water and energy infrastructures.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, LACROIX works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment and solutions for a smarter world.

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is a French designer of heat pumps and a creator of smart energy ecosystems. Active in 80 countries, the Airwell Group is a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses, with the aim of becoming a reference in Europe. The Company is positioned in the buoyant energy transition market and works towards optimising the energy consumption of its products and protecting natural resources, among which by capturing solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprint. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

For more information, visit: www.airwell.com and www.groupe-airwell.com.