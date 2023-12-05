05/12/2023 - 18:00

PRESS RELEASE, 5 DECEMBER 2023, 6.00 PM

The Airwell Group (Euronext Growth, ALAIR), a creator of smart energy ecosystems, announces its provisional calendar for 2024 financial communication. All release will be published after market closes, unless otherwise stated.

Press release Date of issuance Annual revenue Tuesday 6th February 2024 Full year results Tuesday 23rd April 2024 (before market opening) Q1 2024 Revenues Tuesday 14th May 2024 General Assembly June 2024 Q2 2024 Revenues Tuesday 16th July 2024 Half-year results Tuesday 17th September 2024 (before market opening) Q3 2024 Revenues Tuesday 5th November 2024

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is the leading French designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a leader in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with presence in 80 countries. In 2022, the French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), Groupe Airwell has 100 employees. In March 2023, Groupe Airwell became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME.

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris; Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com



Contacts

CEO

Laurent Roegel

investisseurs@airwell.com

Listing Sponsor

Rodolphe Ossola

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86

Financial Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon Clairet

mclairet@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73