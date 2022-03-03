03/03/2022 - 08:00

Paris, March 3rd, 2022

AgroGeneration, a Ukraine based grain and oilseed producer, considering the political situation in Ukraine and its impact on the work of its teams, suffered of difficulties, among others, to finish its work on the consolidation of the financial statements of each of its subsidiaries for the year end 2021.



At this stage, AgroGeneration will probably not be able to meet the forecasted deadline for the Group's 2021 financial accounts publication (30 April 2022). Subject to the positive evolution of the political situation in the coming weeks, the group will make its best efforts to publish its financial statement end-May. The convening of the shareholders general meeting to review and approve such financial statements will also probably be postponed.

The group will keep the market informed on further significant changes in its activity.



