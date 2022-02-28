Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  AGROGENERATION company press release from 28/02/2022

  28/02/2022 - 17:50

Information on the situation in Ukraine

Paris, February 28th, 2022

AgroGeneration, a Ukraine based grain and oilseed producer, suspended all activities (spring sowing campaign preparation) of the Group starting from February 24th, the beginning of war activities all over Ukraine, including the Kharkiv region, where the farmlands under operations are located.

The Company remains attentive to the evolution of the crisis and its possible consequences on its activities. To date, no damages to assets or farmlands are observed.

The group will keep the market informed on significant changes in its activity.

 

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, AgroGeneration today is ranked amongst some of the largest agricultural firms in Ukraine. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 60,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

