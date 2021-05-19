19/05/2021 - 18:00

Paris, May 19th, 2021

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and in line with government measures to slow the spread of the virus and the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Company's General Meeting will be held on June 24, 2021 at the registered office behind closed doors. This means that shareholders and other persons entitled to attend will not be present, whether in person or via conference call or videoconference.

Given that shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting or be physically represented, the Company has invited shareholders to vote by post or grant proxy to the Chairman, using the corresponding form, which may be made available to shareholders on the Company website (https://agrogeneration.com/fr/agmegm/2021).

Shareholders will be informed of the terms and conditions of participation in the General Meeting in the notice of meeting published on May 19, 2021 in the BALO legal notices gazette.

The Company would like to remind shareholders that the meeting notice published in the BALO legal notices gazette on May 19, 2021 sets out the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main arrangements for participation and voting at this meeting. The meeting invitation and all useful information concerning this General Meeting may be found on the Company website: https://agrogeneration.com/fr/agmegm/2021.